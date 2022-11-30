Meghan Markle and Prince Harry compete in game of table tennis in Invictus Games trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle competed in a game promoted by the event

2023 Invictus Games will feature table tennis for the very first time in its history

To promote tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies, a trailer has been released

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle played table tennis in a friendly match. The Duchess of Cambridge made an unexpected appearance in a trailer about the Invictus Games.

The video, which is 80 seconds long, features athletes competing at the sporting event that will take place in Dusseldorf in September 2023.

Invictus Games’ social team shared the video on Twitter in order to promote tickets for the closing and opening ceremonies. It was quickly reposted by Omid Scobie (Finding Freedom co-writer).

The black-and-white clip features a dark, moody scene of a table tennis table that is unused in an empty stadium.

The video showed disabled, male and female players competing in back-to-back games. It also highlighted how the sport will be introduced to the event next year.

Today’s trailer featured Prince Harry in action. Two games of table tennis were filmed by the Duke of Sussex.

As her husband competed, the Duchess of Sussex appears right at the end. Harry received a encouraging smile from the mother-of-2 and nodded.

The Duke of Sussex appears halfway through the trailer to play against a blonde-haired opponent.

As she grabs the ball, her father-of-2 is visible giving her a encouraging smile and nod as she goes.

He He then proceeds to crouch slightly for the camera while preparing for his next serve.

After When he is unable to return her quick service, the Prince smiles, nods and walks towards the stadium entrance to give another player his spot.

This blonde player struck Prince Harry out of the table-tennis game.

A player was encouraged by the Duke of Sussex’s handshake, as he pointed him towards the table tennis table.

Before leaving the stadium, the founder of Invictus Games gives the male player a encouraging handshake.

The tagline “Be part of It” then appears on screen. However the Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected appearance just before the trailer closes.

The video pans quickly to show a woman holding a table tennis bat.

While Prince Harry is smirking at his opponent across the table, Meghan’s camera zooms in on him.

The Duchess, who is casually dressed in a dark V neck jacket and her hair in a bun, gives her husband a quick nod of approval to let him know she’s ready to play.

Omid Scobie shared the clip with Omid Scobie: “Harry and Meghan make an appearance on the latest promo video for next years’s Invictus Games.”

Prince Harry and Meghan markle are pictured in Dusseldorf at the One Year to Go Launch Event in September 2023

“Tickets for InvictusGames Opening and Closing Ceremonies have just been released.”

Tickets for the opening ceremony start from just €33 and the majority of seats at the Merkur Spiel-Arena have appeared to have already sold out.