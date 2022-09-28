Meghan King shares how surreal it was to have snipers protecting President Biden at her wedding

Meghan King delved into how strange the atmosphere was at her wedding to Cuffe Owens last year thanks to the presence of her uncle, President Joe Biden.

The former Real Housewives Of Orange County star, 38, revealed the president’s wedding present while describing how her five-year-old daughter Aspen could hardly believe the president had been there, she said. us weekly on Wednesday.

The reality star also opened up about the rushed nature of their wedding, which she said was due to Owens’ desire to get married quickly.

Meghan opened up about Biden’s wedding present for the short-lived couple.

“He gave me a glass bowl, like, with the presidential seal on it,” he said, adding that the bowl is still in his possession.

“And Kamala Harris wrote me a note,” he added. “But it was strange because there was a secret service everywhere and there were also snipers.

“The craziest moment for me was when my daughter was like, ‘Mommy, what are those guys doing? And there were two snipers with these, like, massive weapons, walking around because the president was getting ready to leave. So they’re packing up and leaving, so they’ve got these massive weapons. And I said, “Oh, honey, those people were there to protect the president because the president was here.” And she said, “President Biden.” And I said, “Yes.” She says, “No, I wasn’t!”

Although Aspen had the opportunity to speak with Biden due to the intimate nature of the ceremony, she still couldn’t believe that he was the president.

‘For her, the president is like saying Mickey Mouse, like, [he] doesn’t exist in person,” Meghan explained.

Though her formal connection with the Bidens didn’t last long, as she and Owens only dated for three weeks before their wedding, and the marriage fell through after two months, King still cared for them.

‘The wedding day was great. It was very fun, intimate and [Owens’] the family is wonderful. I mean, I have nothing bad to say about the Bidens. They were so warm and normal and welcoming,” she said. “And they felt like family.”

Although he sounded nice about the failed marriage, which was annulled in July, King also pointed the finger when it came to the rushed affair.

‘I didn’t want to rush at all. Was not me. That was all him,” she said of Cuffe’s ex. “I never wanted to get married again but I have a big heart and I just want my partner to be happy and I know what it’s like to get into a relationship that already has a family. Like, I have three kids. I did it with my ex-husband. [Jimmy] I had four children when I entered that family. So I know what it feels like to want to be part of that unit.’

Meghan was first married to Brad McDill from 2007 until their 2011 divorce, and married a second time to former professional baseball player Jim Edmonds in 2014.

He was accused of multiple infidelities, including an affair with his babysitter, eventually filing for divorce in 2019, a day after their fifth wedding anniversary. The divorce was finalized last year.

Earlier this month, Meghan had two orders of protection against her Jim dismissed.

Although issues with Jim, with whom she shares Aspen, five, and twins Hayes and Hart, four, have persisted, the former housewife seems grateful to be able to put her marriage to Cuffe in the rearview mirror.

“We don’t communicate and all that, which is a great gift,” he said. “I’m the kind of person that when I move on, I move on and usually don’t try to revisit the past. And unfortunately, when you have children with someone, you have to revisit the past every day, for the rest of your life. And that’s been, you know, a complete roller coaster ride for me with the father of my children. So it’s been really nice to be able to just cut things off, learn my lesson and move on.’