Meghan King gushes about the results of plastic surgery on her nose and breasts

Meghan King was excited to show off the results of her recent plastic surgeries after they had time to heal properly.

The former Real Housewives Of Orange County star, 38, shared videos to her Instagram Stories on Friday revealing her appearance just after getting a nose job and breast augmentation, along with more recent photos showing her face. after it healed.

She started her flurry of posts with some videos of herself a week before her rhinoplasty as she was about to remove the protective covering over her nose.

Megan began with some flashback clips from day seven of her recovery, when she still had a thick protective covering over the bridge of her nose, though she did admit she had cut a bit of duct tape on the bottom of her nose.

“I can see my nose, the tip, so I’m really excited,” she said as she took the elevator to her surgeon’s office at CosmetiCare.

Although she was focused on revealing her nose, she was joined by Dr. Michael Niccole, who shared that he had also had a breast augmentation.

“We did the breasts… We didn’t do anything to the toes, but we did to the nose,” she joked.

After he gently removed the covering from her nose, Dr. Niccole gave him instructions on how to remove the stitches.

“This is one of the many reasons I chose Cosmeticare and Dr. Niccole,” she explained in her caption. “He was always explaining things very well. It was helpful and amazing to understand the surgery and the results!”

Later in the clip, she took off her shirt and unclasped the front clasp of her bra as the doctor reviewed the results of her breast surgery.

Her surgeon explained that he had cut the muscle in the center of her chest and sewn his implants to the sides of her breasts to give her a more pronounced cleavage, which seemed to excite him.

But even though she kept a happy face, Meghan revealed in new clips that she was initially in shock when she saw her nose after the bandages were removed.

When the bandage was removed, my nose was wider than it was originally… I had a basal vagal response. If you don’t know what that is, look it up,” she said.

The condition, an interaction between the vagus nerve and blood vessels, can make people feel dizzy, nauseous or even pass out, according to VeryBienSalud.com.

Meghan appears to have suffered from shock after seeing her nose swelling and fearing the procedure had been botched, though her results weeks after the swelling had subsided were impressive.

“You can see why I was completely horrified,” she said of the swelling.

But a photo taken just hours after the reveal showed significant improvement, and as of now, he seems to look completely normal.

Now that she’s happy with her new nose, Meghan felt confident enough to jokingly post “another original picture of my nose,” which was just a picture of Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants.

What a difference! She shared a stunning before and after photo from one week post-op to three weeks post-op.