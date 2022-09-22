Meghan King DROPS two orders of protection against ex-husband Jim Edmonds

Meghan King has rejected two protection orders against her ex-husband Jim Edmonds, a temporary restraining order and a child protection order.

King’s attorney dismissed King’s temporary restraining order against Edmonds, in addition to a child protection warrant that was requested but not issued, People reports. In addition, a consent warrant had been entered into their previously completed divorce case.

Speaking to People, King, 37, claimed she would remain “protected” using a “binding document” that had not been made public.

“As I continue to heal, I have become enlightened and more aware of what I have been through and how to deal with it. Let’s just say I stay protected and safe with a binding document that is not accessible to the public,” she told the site.

Edmonds’ rep Steve Honig told People his client was happy to start a new chapter with his fiancée Kortnie O’Connor and “put this crap behind him.”

“Jim is looking forward to putting all this nonsense behind him as he begins his new life with Kortnie and continues to focus on the needs of his children,” the statement read.

King had been given a temporary restraining order against Edmonds earlier this month for alleging that her ex had verbally abused her over their custody agreement.

King filed the court documents in Missouri in June according to a TMZ reporting on what she described as “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” via text messages.

The court order also claims the same behavior would occur on their shared Family Wizard app in which they co-parent their three children: five-year-old daughter Aspen and three-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes.

The publication reports that it remains unclear what Edmonds had said to her, but insiders told them it has to do with their shared custody agreement, specifically regarding the pick-up and return schedule that King claims was not followed.

Third marriage: Last year, Meghan entered into a short-lived marriage to President Biden’s cousin, Cuffe Owens

King also claims that Edmonds has tried to get this case sealed while she wants to make it public.

Edmonds’ representative Steve Hoenig issued a statement to TMZ stating: “This request for a protection order is completely unfounded and an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse.’

King and Edmonds married in 2014 but split in 2019, and their divorce was officially finalized in 2021.

King’s first marriage was to Brad McDill. The two married in the summer of 2007, but ended in divorce in 2011.

She married President Biden’s cousin Cuffe Owens last year, but they split after two months of marriage. In July, King announced that the union had been terminated.

Edmonds, meanwhile, is engaged to him and Meghan’s former trio partner, Kortnie O’Connor.