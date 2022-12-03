Meghan and Prince Harry ‘took private photographer to Buckingham Palace without Queen’s permission’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of bringing a private photographer to Buckingham Palace for photos without the late Queen’s permission.

It comes after a behind-the-scenes image aired on Netflix in a trailer for the couple’s new documentary, which shows a series of black-and-white photos taken at their Frogmore Cottage home, at their 2018 wedding reception and on bank holidays. .

The one-minute trailer features an image that appears to have been taken at Buckingham Palace, showing the couple walking out of the garden entrance.

Protocol prescribes that anyone who wants to film or photograph in the monarch’s residence needs permission.

A new photo gives a behind-the-scenes look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest engagements in the UK before stepping down as senior royals in March 2020. The pair exit the garden entrance of Buckingham Palace hand-in-hand

The pair threw a ‘goodbye luncheon’ to the exclusive five-star The Goring Hotel last Thursday (pictured, at the Endeavor Awards that night)

According to the Telegraphthe photo sparked some controversy among palace aides at the time, with a written complaint being filed amid claims the couple had failed to seek permission to film at the 775-room royal residence.

It is believed that the Sussexes were not personally informed of the warning and that the photographer was not asked to leave the premises.

According to insiders, under normal circumstances a memo would have been sent to the late queen seeking approval amid “strict protocol” surrounding filming and photography at the palace.

The footage is believed to have been taken during the couple’s ‘farewell tour’ of the UK in March 2020, which included a wealth of public appearances before returning to the US.

While in the UK, the pair were followed by photographer Chris Allerton. However, the never-before-seen image that appears in the Netflix trailer has not yet been attributed to a named photographer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today shared some ultra-personal unseen footage in the first trailer for their new Netflix documentary. In a clip from the documentary, Meghan is seen seemingly crying with her head in her hands

Other previously unseen images shared by the couple appear to show them in the early stages of their relationship while on vacation

The image shows the Duke and Duchess walking towards the garden exit of Buckingham Palace, where two footmen hold the doors open for them. Meghan is wearing a winter coat and high heels, and appears to be holding a handbag that resembles an outfit she wore to a farewell luncheon for staff at the Goring Hotel during their visit in March 2020.

Sources claim there could be more footage in the documentary, with the couple holding events in the Belgian Suite, 1844 room and staff offices at the time.

An insider said the photographer’s presence at the palace was a “genuine violation” of protocol.

The photo was just one of several behind-the-scenes shots aired in the trailer, and could be featured in the upcoming six-part documentary, which explores their relationship from its inception to their decision to step down from the Royal family. .

The documentary features interviews with family and friends, who have never spoken publicly about the couple, and historians and journalists who delve into the media’s influence on Sussex’s relationship with the Royal Family and the Commonwealth.

A previously unseen photo from their wedding shows the Duke and Duchess dancing together

William and Kate with Harry and Meghan at the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey

The Sussexes have reportedly been paid $100 million (£88 million) for the fly-on-the-wall series.

Other images show the couple kissing at their Frogmore Cottage home, and an image of what appears to be Meghan crying over a phone call with her head in her hand.

Another shows the couple staring lovingly at each other as Prince Harry holds a guitar, enjoying the holiday together and dancing at their wedding reception.

The Prince and Princess of Wales can also be seen in the trailer, with a black and white image of the foursome sitting together at the 2020 Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey – one of the Sussexes; last royal engagements.

The clip begins with a producer asking “why do you want to make this documentary?” before lighting up over a dozen photos of Harry and Meghan spending time together, along with an image of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Harry’s voice is heard saying, “no one sees what goes on behind closed doors,” before viewers are shown the photo of Meghan in distress. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” the duke later added.

The trailer finally cuts to his wife, who says, “When there’s so much at stake, doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?”

MailOnline has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.