Meghan and Harry’s security detail cover up license plate

Harry and Meghan’s security guards have been caught covering their license plates in a possible violation of the law.

The couple arrived at the Ripple of Hope awards in New York on Tuesday evening in an SUV with part of the plate covered in white plastic tape, rendering the letters and numbers illegible.

When a DailyMail.com photographer saw the tape, a guard became enraged and tried to stop him from taking a photo.

When Harry and Meghan entered the Hilton Midtown, the security guard took off the tape and said it was there to stop media “stalkers.”

But masking off part of a license plate could violate New York City traffic law.

DailyMail.com saw tape over license plate of black SUV Harry and Meghan drove to Ripple of Hope awards Tuesday night

The plate appeared to be partially covered with tape. Once the royals went inside, the guard took the tape off and said it was there to stop ‘stalkers’

A violation of this part of the law is punishable by a fine of not less than $25 but not more than $200

Section 402(1)(b)(i) of the Vehicle and Traffic Act (VTL) provides: ‘Registration plates shall be kept clean and in such a condition as to be easily legible and shall not be obscured by glass or any other plastic material’

A violation of this part of the law is punishable by a fine not less than $25 but not more than $200.

Fines could be higher if the goal was to avoid tolls, which use cameras to scan the plate.

Hiding your license plate or using a fake one turns a vehicle into a so-called “ghost car,” and in August New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a crackdown on them.

He said they were “designed to be unsafe and untraceable.”

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III added, “Whether avoiding tolls or attempting to evade law enforcement, the sole purpose of products (obscuring a sign) is to evade the law, which is unacceptable’.

When a DailyMail.com photographer saw the tape, one of The Sussexes’ guards became enraged and tried to stop him from taking a picture.

Covering a license plate may violate New York City traffic law. Meghan steps out of the black SUV with Harry on Tuesday evening

Danny Harris, executive director, Transportation Alternatives, said: ‘Blacked-out license plates make our streets more dangerous by facilitating uncontrolled dangerous driving’.

In the first seven months of 2022, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) arrested more than 2,700 vehicle drivers driving with counterfeit license plates.

At the Hilton, after the security guard removed the plastic, an NYPD detective told DailyMail.com that there was “nothing illegal” about covering the sign.

The detective said it was done out of fear that someone could make a note of the license plate number and possibly track Harry and Meghan, who failed to hide their license plates on previous visits to New York.

At the event, the Duke and Duchess vowed that their war against “oppression” has only just begun.

Harry and Meghan kept the politically charged, pre-recorded remarks after being honored with an award for fighting racism in the royal family by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization, an award previously presented to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Meghan also spoke about her struggle with suicidal thoughts while royal, telling the public that she “didn’t want to live anymore” and revealing that the decision not to end her life “wasn’t an easy one,” in comments echoing those made during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It came just hours before the launch of the couple’s explosive Netflix series as the royal family braced for further allegations, including claims that members of the royal family had informed the press about the Duke and Duchess.