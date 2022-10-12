Megathreats by Nouriel Roubini — an avalanche of coming catastrophes

At least there were only four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. But due to the current rampant inflation, Nouriel Roubini now identifies 10 so-called mega-threats, which include various economic, financial, political, technological and environmental disasters. “A sound policy could partially or completely avert one or more of these measures, but together a disaster seems almost certain,” concludes Roubini jauntily. “Expect many dark days, my friends.”

Nervous readers may want to toss this book in the trash before turning a page. Those who brace themselves for an ice bath of pessimism can take advantage of the bleak insights about the state of the world. Roubini’s warnings may be terrifying, but they’re also disturbingly plausible. One only prays that policy makers have better solutions than the author brings to light.

Roubini certainly has form in predicting calamities and investors have learned to ignore him at their expense (as he jokes, he graduated from “being cassandra to a sage”). The Turkish-born American economist was labeled Dr. Doom for warning of a housing crash in the run-up to the 2008 global financial crisis. But he berates the moniker because, he claims, he fails to see that he is examining the pros with as much rigor as the demerits. “If I could choose my nickname, Dr. Realist would sound good.”

Little reassured, the reader is confronted with an avalanche of catastrophes to come.

About his specialist subject of economics, Roubini warns in: Mega Threats that the debt crisis of our lives lies ahead. The whole world resembles the financial delinquent Argentina, which has defaulted nine times since its independence in 1816. By the end of 2021, global debt, both public and private, amounted to more than 350 percent of the planet’s gross domestic product. The mother of all debt crises (Roubini capitalizes the phrase to emphasize the point) seems inevitable this decade or the next.

Every possible remedy for this impending debt disaster brings its own dangers: the paradox of frugality, the chaos of defaults, the moral hazard of bailouts, the wealth or labor taxes that kill investments or hit the most deprived, the inflation that wipes out creditors . “Choose your poison,” he writes. The latest infatuation with modern monetary theory, keeping interest rates low and accumulating more debt, will only lead to another form of reckoning.

As if explicit debt weren’t enough to worry about, implicit debt is even more alarming. Even the richest societies are not rich enough to keep all the promises made to the growing ranks of retirees. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has estimated that unfunded or underfunded government pension liabilities in the top 20 economies amount to as much as $78 trillion. “Implicit guilt is a major time bomb and a serious mega threat.”

Roubini doubts our current crop of central bank governors can rise to the challenge. Outstanding economists, such as the Federal Reserve’s Ben Bernanke (who just won the Nobel Prize) and the European Central Bank’s Mario Draghi, have been replaced by the current crop of lawyers and regulators. Chances are they won’t do anything to stop the stagflation – the painful combination of stagnant growth and rising prices – that made the 1970s seem like a warm-up. That will only lead to a Great Stagflationary Debt Crisis (look at those capitals again).

Further currency collapses and economic instability will follow. The financial weakness of Greece and Italy could still lead to a collapse of the European monetary union. Financial turmoil will also lead to increased protectionism and a reduction in industrial production. This will accelerate the deglobalization and further fragmentation of our interconnected world.

Russia’s far east may have been colonized by the Chinese, fleeing the effects of climate change

Of course, Roubini has a bleak view of the impact of artificial intelligence, which is already leading to dangerous concentrations of corporate power, increasing social inequalities and the spread of disinformation that undermines democratic politics. The power of AI is so great that it will destroy many white-collar jobs and lead to massive technological unemployment. “I don’t see a happy future where new jobs replace the ones that automation is ripping away. This revolution seems terminal,” he writes.

The battle for technological supremacy between the US and China will further exacerbate existing geopolitical tensions. That could spark a war between the two rival superpowers. Roubini believes Washington’s earlier embrace of China could count as the biggest strategic blunder of any country in recent times, as it accelerated the rise of a deadly, authoritarian rival. “China will become the largest economy in the world, there is no doubt about it – it’s just a matter of when,” he writes.

At this point, you may be able to guess Roubini’s conclusions about the climate emergency. Any economic or technological solutions that have any chance of addressing the scale of the problem (think global carbon taxes or direct air capture) are politically impossible or unaffordable. The roughly one million refugees who entered the EU in 2015 caused a massive political backlash, and are just the prelude to the massive migrations of people to come. And Roubini suggests that with only 17 million people living in Siberia, Russia’s far east may well be colonized by the Chinese, fleeing the effects of climate change.

What can be done to counter these mega threats? Not much, Roubini sadly concludes. Only seven pages of his book are devoted to a more utopian future. While it’s hard to dispute much of Roubini’s analysis, it would at least be worth noting that humanity has endured and endured many horrific times in the past. The world was not a happy place in 1941, but the global scourge of fascism was finally defeated. Major crises have often led to collective action that was unpredictable at the time.

The only possible Hail Mary Roubini sees is technological innovation that leads to an increase in economic productivity and improvement of the environment. Strong, inclusive, sustainable economic growth of more than 5 percent per year could halt many of these dangerous trends and allow us to afford a universal basic income.

This reviewer was pleased to see that one of his own articles on the promise of nuclear fusion energy offered the author some solace. But even under the most optimistic assumptions, abundant, cheap and green fusion energy will be decades away. “For anything resembling a happy ending to happen, computers ready to supplant us must come to our rescue,” he writes. Despite the dangers, we had better bet on AI.

Mega Threats: The ten trends that are endangering our future, and how to survive them by Nouriel Roubini, John Murray £20 / Little, Brown $30, 320 pages

John Thornhill is the FT’s Innovation Editor

