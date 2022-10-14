Megan Thee Stallion’s LA home broken into with ‘$400K worth of items ransacked from her bedroom’

<!–

Megan Thee Stallion’s LA home was broken into on Thursday, with thieves making off with $300-400k in the star’s belongings from her bedroom, reports TMZ.

The two thieves wearing hoodies and gloves allegedly smashed a glass door at the back of Megan’s house to gain entry before entering the master bedroom.

They are said to have stolen huge amounts of jewelry, cash and electronics during the break-in – with musician Megan, 27, not being home at the time of the incident.

She later tweeted: “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” before adding: “Hotties, I’m really sorry but after SNL I really need to take a break, I’m so tired, physically and emotional.’

Police have not made any arrests yet, but there are said to be home surveillance footage of the theft, with officers hoping to get more footage from neighbors.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives of Megan Thee Stallion and the LAPD for further comment.

Megan is gearing up to make her SNL debut this weekend, admitting she was “so excited, but a little nervous”! in a promo

“I feel like we’re going to have some fun,” the Sweetest Pie hitmaker told Sarah Sherman, 29, before asking the comedian if she realized she was “totally naked.”

The Houston-based musician will both host and perform on the October 15 episode of SNL.

Previously, she was on the SNL soundstage with Chance the Rapper in 2019, and again in 2020 to perform her chart-topping Don’t Stop and Savage.

In March, the LAPD told wealthy residents to leave their flashy jewelry at home to avoid making themselves “targets” for criminals as the wave of violent crime increased in the city.

In the past year, violent robberies and robberies involving theft have skyrocketed in Los Angeles.

In some startling examples in Beverly Hills, people have had their watches and jewelry ripped from their bodies by brutal thieves who approached them as they dined in restaurants and outdoor cafes.

Now the LAPD is telling residents not to wear their expensive jewelry.

“Over the past year there has been a marked increase in armed robberies in which victims wore expensive jewelry in public. If it’s visible, it could be a target,” the LAPD statement said this week.

The warning was met with disbelief by some, who questioned why the police aren’t doing more to catch thieves.

“So we have to give up everything because they let these criminals out on the street, instead of putting them in jail where they belong?” said one critic.