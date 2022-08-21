Megan Thee Stallion wows in a figure hugging blue jumpsuit at Summer Sonic Festival

<!–

Megan Thee Stallion caused a storm for her performance in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday.

On Instagram, the 27-year-old rapper looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging jumpsuit with blue and green panels.

The star shared the photo gallery with her 29.4 million followers, as well as a number of behind-the-scenes clips.

The Texas native styled her dark locks in loose waves as they flowed down her bust and framed her bangs around her face.

She opted for a radiant bronze makeup palette and rocked a smoky pink eyeshadow and lipstick, as well as fluttering lashes.

Since her arrival in Japan, the rapper has been out to soak up Japanese culture while wearing her new lightening nails.

She wrote, ‘Tea HotGirl Coach Takes Osaka’.

Megan is one of the musical artists who will be rocking the house in Tokyo and Osaka at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan.

The headliners include The 1975, Post Malone, Carly Rae Jepsen, CL, The Libertines, The Offspring, St. Vincent, Yunblud, according to Hip Hop DX.

Megan will forcibly promote Traumazine, her second studio album, over the coming weeks and months.

It was preceded by three singles: Sweetest Pie with Dua Lipa, Plan B and most recently Pressurelicious with Future.

Megan first burst onto the musical landscape by freestyling videos of herself on social media platforms, including Instagram.

After the mixtape drop and extended playtime, the Texas native released her first studio album, Good News, in November 2020. The record received critical acclaim and featured four singles: Girls In The Hood, Don’t Stop featuring Young Thug, Body and Cry Baby with DaBaby.