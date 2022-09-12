Megan Thee Stallion shows off stunning curves in corset bodysuit while performing in Brazil

<!–

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her generous curves at a recent performance in Brazil.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter wore a small multicolored corset bodysuit.

The intoxicated garment clung tightly to her torso and matched her bracelets perfectly.

She pulled her hair back into a very tight ponytail that fell to the top of her impressive behind.

A pair of fishnet stockings climbed her legs and bum as she moved chaotically across the stage.

She bent over, tossing her behind as she continued to put on a show.

Huge green palm fronds burst from her back and head with the ornaments she donned.

The superstar performed on stage at the Rock music festival in Rio in Brazil. Migos, The Offspring, Marshmello and a number of other big names will be performing at the festival.

Megan’s performance over the weekend came about a week after Megan rocked a racy black thong in a teaser for her Ungrateful music video.

In the clip, the hitmaker arrived at what appeared to be a funeral before rapping the opening lines of the song in a bedroom.

The song was featured on the artist’s most recent studio album, Traumazine, released last month.

Megan’s video started with a car stopping for a funeral attended by several mourners.

The rapper was then seen staring wistfully at a coffin before a woman in a stark white dress made her way through the crowd.

The WAP co-songwriter then donned a much more shape-revealing gown and began performing her song while lying on a bed.

After her collaborator Key Glock danced outside the door, the video’s release date was shown on September 6.

Megan surprised many of her fans when she announced that she would be releasing her second album a day before the debut.

Her first record, titled Good News, was released in 2020 and was received positively by fans and critics alike.

She started working on her new album and the lead single, Sweetest Pie, was released last March.

A music video for the song, which featured Dua Lipa, was also made available to the public.