Megan Thee Stallion shows off her flat tummy in cut out dress

Megan Thee Stallion connected with her 29.5 million Instagram followers on Monday.

The songbird shared a six-image carousel and looked stunning in a matching maxi skirt and top set from Hanifa while in Tokyo, Japan.

The maxi skirt with unique cut and soft textured fabric followed the curves of the singer in all the right places. She seemed proud of her figure, as the Grammy winner wrote in her caption, “Go under the knife still ain’t cut like me.”

The flattering, low-cut maxi skirt featured racing straps that ran from the top of her derriere down the hips to her flat stomach.

When she looked over her shoulder with one hand on the wall, she showed her derriere and backside.

All the way up from head to toe, the following image brings us closer to the singer’s pretty face and flattering push-up top

Hypnotic: 27-year-old musician showed she has supermodel curves

Fans reacted in droves with fire emojis and hearts, noting how fabulous this musical icon looks on her night out.

There is no doubt that Megan is at the top of her game as she has worked hard on her mind, body and new album.

Megan. who has been writing rap songs since the ninth grade, enforces gender, race and sex.

Nicknamed ‘stallion’ due to her stature (she is about six feet tall) and voluptuous stature, she looks ‘smaller’ than ever.

Her hair was styled in perfectly mirrored curls on her forehead.

The smokey cat-eye blended makeup shimmers under her dark brown sculpted brows.

Large diamond stud earrings shine when her hair is tucked behind the ears with a bit of a flip in the back.

The plump lips of the stars shimmer with dark gold outlines around her lips giving her her best pouty face.

The last image takes us to her dining table for a look at authentic Japanese cuisine and shows off her glamorous nail work complete with extra long cut and rhinestone embellishment.