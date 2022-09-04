Megan Thee Stallion showcases her curvy form while attending a funeral in a teaser trailer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Megan Thee Stallion shared a preview of the upcoming music video for her song Ungrateful on her Instagram account on Sunday.

In the clip, the 27-year-old hitmaker arrived at what appeared to be a funeral before rapping the opening lines of the song in a bedroom.

The song was featured on the artist’s most recent studio album, Traumazine, released last month.

New visuals: Megan Thee Stallion shared a trailer for the upcoming music video for her song Ungrateful on her Instagram account on Sunday

Megan’s video started with a car stopping for a funeral attended by several mourners.

The rapper was then seen staring wistfully at a coffin before a woman in a stark white dress made her way through the crowd.

The WAP co-songwriter then donned a much more shape-revealing gown and began performing her song while lying on a bed.

After her collaborator Key Glock danced outside the door, the video’s release date was shown on September 6.

Gloomy: In the clip, the 27-year-old hitmaker arrived at what appeared to be a funeral before rapping the opening lines of the song in a bedroom

Megan surprised many of her fans when she announced that she would be releasing her second album a day before the debut.

Her first record, titled Good News, was released in 2020 and was received positively by fans and critics alike.

She started working on her new album and the lead single, Sweetest Pie, was released last March.

A music video for the song, which featured Dua Lipa, was also made available to the public.

Short term: Megan surprised many of her fans when she announced that she would be releasing her second album a day before his debut

Megan’s second single, Plan B, made its debut the following month after it was performed at Coachella.

On the album’s third single, titled Pressurelicious, the singer collaborated with Future, and it was well received by the public when it debuted last July.

She then announced via her Twitter account that Traumazine would be out on August 12.

High-profile guest: The album’s third single, titled Pressurelicious, saw the singer team up with Future, and it was well-received by the public when it debuted last July.

Surprise: She then announced that Traumazine would be released on August 12 via her Twitter account

The record has since received widespread acclaim from her fans, as well as music critics.

On the album, which consists of no less than 18 songs, the rapper collaborated with artists such as Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko and Pooh Sheisty.

Traumazine peaked at number four on the US Billboard 200 chart.