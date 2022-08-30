Megan Thee Stallion showcases her cleavage in rainbow catsuit as she brags: ‘Big fine, big natural’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on Monday with a message to her 29.7 million followers.

Posing in a sexy multicolored catsuit with criss-cross cutouts on the chest, she boasted, “Big natural t—.”

The outspoken rapper, 27, uploaded multiple videos online showing off her bold style.

Statement: Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on Monday with a message to her 29.7 million followers

The one-piece outfit clung to her lusty curves, exposing her skin in several places.

In the middle of getting up was a big gap that revealed her busty cleavage, which she proudly touted as “natural.”

In addition, a bit of her toned and flat stomach was visible in the number, which featured long sleeves with an off-the-shoulder design.

The outfit had pink, green and blue ombre colors that went vertically throughout the fabric.

As she posed in a sexy multicolored catsuit with criss-cross cutouts on the chest, she boasted, “Big natural t—“

Meg – full name Megan Pete – recorded her sensual movements in a full length mirror as she showed off the look.

She gripped her iPhone with long, bright pink, stiletto-shaped nails as she appeared in what appeared to be a hotel room.

The Texas-bred superstar showed off her wealth with a glittering, diamond-topped choker with a cross pendant.

She also rocked heavily inlaid rings while giving her fans a crush on her show-stopping ensemble.

Striking: The outspoken rapper, 27, uploaded multiple videos online showing off her bold style

Meg’s hot look was punctuated by a pair of backless heels with thick, bright pink straps.

In another caption posted to her Instagram grid along with a video, she said, “Big fine big natural.”

The second-long Reels clip was soundtracked by her song Pressurelicious, for which she enlisted rapper Future for a $250,000 verse.

For her hair, the self-proclaimed Hot Girl rocked a collarbone-grazing bob with soft bangs.

Flashy: The one-piece outfit clung to her lusty curves, baring her skin in several places

The ends of her hair were flipped and it was styled in an undefined side part while tucking one side behind her ear.

Diamond stud earrings adorned her ears and, as always, her makeup look was applied to perfection.

The Good News music artist modeled a sharp cat eye with a cut-and-fold eyeshadow palette.

Her cheeks were contoured, highlights and blush to give her face more depth, and she finished the look with a glossy lip stain.

Megan has been busy promoting the release of her latest music project titled Traumazine.