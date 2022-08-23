Megan Thee Stallion seeking $1 million from record company 1501 Certified Entertainment over pact

<!–

Megan Thee Stallion sues $1 million from record label 1501 Certified Entertainment in a court in Harris County, Texas.

Lawyers for Houston resident, 27, in documents reviewed by People, requested the company to pay $1 million. They said her most recent pair of albums, Something for Thee Hotties (released last October) and Traumazine (released earlier this month), complemented the requirements of a contract she described as “unreasonable.”

Attorneys for the music artist, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, said in legal documents that Megan and the label have had a long and tortured history of disagreements over the past two years regarding her contract and the release of her music.

The two were able to resolve some of the disputes by issuing multiple temporary restraining orders against defendants by this court. But a new dispute has arisen that requires further assistance from the Court.”

Megan’s legal team said 1501 Certified Entertainment said Something for Thee Hotties did not qualify as an “album” and did not meet the “Minimum Recording Commitment” for the contract.

They added that “the new position of 1501, months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and in bad faith.”

1501 Certified Entertainment attorney Steven M. Zager of King & Spalding LLP told the outlet that the label “believes she owes us at least one more album.”

1501 is owned by former MLB star Carl Crawford, who was caught in Atlanta last year

Zager said the album Something for Thee Hotties did not meet the requirements for the record, as it had archived and spoken word material, and was released too early for the date of her 2020 record Good News.

“There’s no way Something for Thee qualifies Hotties as an album, as that term is defined under its recording obligation in her various contracts with 1501,” Zager said, adding that the label was “evaluating Traumazine.”

‘For many reasons, we believe our position is justified and based on the contracts. We have tried to work with Megan and we want Megan to be successful.

Zager said the allegations that the Traumazine label had leaked were “ridiculous.”

Megan sued 1501 – which is owned by former MLB star Carl Crawford – in 2020, saying the label had blocked her from releasing new material after she tried to revise the terms of their agreement.