Megan Thee Stallion rocks the crowd at the Hard Summer music festival

Megan Thee Stallion rocked all night at the Hard Summer music festival on Friday night.

The Grammy winner, 27, wowed her audience in a neon green, dominatrix-inspired bodysuit with cutouts and a thong.

The Hot Girl Summer artist straightened her hair and wore a pair of white patent leather go-go boots to complete the ensemble.

Megan and her crew headlined the first night of the three-day music festival in San Bernardino, California. Other headliners include Lil Uzi Vert and Porter Robinson.

Highlights of her heart-pounding performance were shared in the Savage singer’s Instagram stories.

The SG artist has traveled all summer to perform at music festivals around the world, including Barcelona, ​​Glastonbury, London and Manchester.

The Houston native recently announced that she had put the finishing touches on her second album.

When she announced the news on social media, the BET award winner wrote: ‘So happy with my album,’ she wrote, ‘it’s finished. it’s for the treats. it’s fair. it’s me. it is real.’

The hitmaker has already released her third single for the year, Pressurelicious, featuring Future, which will reportedly be included in the new collection of songs.

She released her Dua Lipa collaboration Sweetest Pie in March and the single Plan B in April.

She has also hinted at a collaboration with fellow Houstonian, Sauce Walka.

Fans will have to wait a little longer before purchasing the new set, as no release date has been announced.

World Music: The Cognac Queen singer travels all summer to music festivals around the world