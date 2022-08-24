Megan Thee Stallion rips J Prince and Carl Crawford amid her ongoing legal battle with 1501 label

Megan Thee Stallion took to social media on Tuesday with a series of tweets after J Prince expressed his support for Carl Crawford amid the legal battle between the singer and Crawford’s label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

J Prince, 57, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that Megan and her management team at Roc Nation “had lied about Carl Crawford and his 1501 label.”

Prince said Crawford “discovered, developed and fully funded MTS early in her career, leading to a life-changing distribution deal for her with 300 Entertainment.”

The latest: Megan Thee Stallion, 27, took to social media on Tuesday with a series of tweets after J Prince expressed his support for Carl Crawford amid the legal battle between the singer and Crawford’s label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. She was caught in NYC earlier this month

He noted that “long before MTS was a household name,” Crawford’s label “generously agreed to give Megan 40% of his PROFIT,” which he called “significantly more than the usual record royalty a new artist receives from a record label.” ‘.

The record executive said the idea that the contract terms are “unreasonable or unfair is manifestly incorrect and contrary to music industry customs or standards,” adding that Roc Nation pays its new artists “significantly less” than the royalty rate in its agreement.

J Prince said Megan “has been consistently and deliberately violating her 1501 contract with impunity for years in ways too numerous to list.”

Megan, 27, held back little in her response, saying she’s “so about these grown men” trying to take credit for the work that me and my mom did in early [her] career,” she said of her late mother Holly Thomas, who died of brain cancer in March 2019.

J Prince, 57, took to Instagram on Tuesday, declaring that Megan and her management team at Roc Nation “had lied about Carl Crawford and his 1501 label”

Megan held back in her response, saying that she and her late mother Holly Thomas, who died of brain cancer in March 2019, were developing her musical talents.

The musical artist, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, said she and her mother “developed” her career because she was “already known for free styling” and “worked on Tina snow before.” [she] got to 1501.’

The Houston resident continued, “When my mom died I knew a bunch of assholes just starting a label for the FIRST time wouldn’t be able to manage me WELL, so I got with roc…by then I was a bigger artist and I asked to renegotiate… DON’T LEAVE what was wrong with that?’

She said, presumably referring to Crawford, “That man is GULZIG,” adding: “It’s ridiculous that this man stays with his back on the internet talking like he made me.”

Megan noted that Crawford was not involved in her creative development, adding, “If you want to be REAL, I DEVELOPED 1501.”

Megan said the label has followed a cookie-cutter strategy to replicate the success they’ve had with her.

“They keep drawing people and everyone has the same story… find all the girls and the guys who started there with me and some of the girls after me… ask anyone in Houston how that guy is fake N**** talked so much shit abbot jprins now that’s your bestie ok,” she said.

She said, presumably referring to 1501 owner Crawford, ‘That man is GULZIG’

She said Crawford and J Prince’s criticism of her is “ridiculous”

Megan noted that Crawford was not involved in her creative development, adding: ‘If you want to be REAL, I DEVELOPED 1501’

Megan said the label has followed a cookie cutter strategy to replicate the success they’ve had with her

A tweet from the 1501 label Tuesday claimed that Megan was trying to cause a conflict between Crawford and J Prince

Megan said she only responds when people mention her, and that she isn’t “looking for sympathy and attention” with her response.

“Talk to me and I’ll talk back when I feel like it,” she said. “I don’t need confirmation from the internet, but I’m not weak either… beat me in court, not in the comment section.”

A tweet from the label 1501 read: “Now she’s sending tweets to cause division between me and J…Let me guess U and Tfarris still kiss kisses the same way you kiss kisses and plan to go to RN.” to go..’

The court-related comments come as Megan is seeking $1 million from the record label 1501 Certified Entertainment in a court in Harris County, Texas.

Lawyers for Houston resident, 27, in documents reviewed by People, requested the company to pay $1 million. They said her most recent pair of albums, Something for Thee Hotties (released last October) and Traumazine (released earlier this month), rounded out the requirements of a contract she described as “unreasonable.”

Attorneys for the music artist, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, said in legal documents that Megan and the label have had a “long and tortured history” of disagreements over the past two years regarding her contract and the release of her music.

Megan is suing record label 1501 Certified Entertainment for $1 million in a court in Harris County, Texas. She was caught in NYC earlier this month

Attorneys for the Houston resident said in documents that her most recent pair of albums, Something for Thee Hotties (released last October) and Traumazine (released earlier this month), rounded out the requirements of a contract she described as “unreasonable.”

The two were able to resolve some of the disputes by issuing multiple temporary restraining orders against defendants by this court. But a new dispute has arisen that requires further assistance from the Court.”

Megan’s legal team said 1501 Certified Entertainment said Something for Thee Hotties did not qualify as an “album” and did not meet the “Minimum Recording Commitment” for the contract.

They added that “the new position of 1501, months after the album’s release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and in bad faith.”

1501 Certified Entertainment attorney Steven M. Zager of King & Spalding LLP told the outlet that the label “believes she owes us at least one more album.”

1501 Certified Entertainment attorney Steven M. Zager of King & Spalding LLP told the outlet the label “believes she owes us at least one more album”

1501 is owned by former MLB star Carl Crawford, who was caught in Atlanta last year

Zager said the album Something for Thee Hotties did not meet the requirements for the record, as it had archived and spoken word material, and was released too early for the date of her 2020 record Good News.

“There’s no way Something for Thee qualifies Hotties as an album, as that term is defined under its recording obligation in her various contracts with 1501,” Zager said, adding that the label was “evaluating Traumazine.”

‘For many reasons, we believe our position is justified and based on the contracts. We have tried to work with Megan and we want Megan to be successful.

Zager said the allegations that the Traumazine label had leaked were “ridiculous.”

Megan sued 1501 – which is owned by former MLB star Carl Crawford – in 2020, saying the label had blocked her from releasing new material after she tried to revise the terms of their agreement.