Megan Thee Stallion puts on a racy display in a sexy black PVC bodysuit

She is never shy when it comes to sexy stage outfits.

And Megan Thee Stallion put on a spirited display when she lit up the stage at Leeds Festival on Saturday, just one day after appearing at Reading Festival.

The NDA star, 27, showed off her killer curves in a sexy black PVC bodysuit as she entranced the crowd.

Unbelievable: Megan Thee Stallion put on a spirited show as she lit up the stage at Leeds Festival on Saturday

She showed her incredible figure in the busty number with bondage style belt and belt details and bold cut outs.

The beauty completed her look with fishnet tights and patched boots and flashed her pert behind in the outfit that was sure to turn heads.

Megan wore her dark locks in a curly style and opted for a quintessentially glamorous makeup look as she pulled out her hits and gave an energetic performance.

Stunning: The NDA star, 27, showed off her killer curves in a sexy black PVC bodysuit as she entranced the crowd

It comes a day after she performed at the Reading Festival on Friday night over the busy bank holiday weekend.

Part of her act was a surprise invitation to two groups of fans she called “hotties” to join her onstage.

She asked the audience to show the fans “some love” before coming up.

Ensemble: She showed her incredible figure in the busty number with bondage style belt and belt details and bold cut out parts

During the set, one of the fans asked Megan to sign her chest, to which the singer replied: “You don’t have your pen, how I’m gonna sign you t**s?”

She asked the invitees: ‘Don’t sit on your phone all the time’ and ‘f**k things up’.

The set came amid a legal battle between the singer and Carl Crawford’s label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Sexy: The beauty completed her look with fishnet tights and muffled boots and flashed her pert behind in the outfit that was sure to turn heads

Megan took to social media on Tuesday with a series of tweets after J Prince expressed his support for Carl Crawford amid the legal battle.

J Prince, 57, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that Megan and her management team at Roc Nation “had lied about Carl Crawford and his 1501 label.”

Prince said Crawford “discovered, developed and fully funded MTS early in her career, leading to a life-changing distribution deal for her with 300 Entertainment.”

He noted that “long before MTS was a household name,” Crawford’s label “generously agreed to give Megan 40% of his PROFIT”, which he called “significantly more than the usual record royalty a new artist receives from a record label.” ‘.

Star: Megan wore her dark locks in a curly style and opted for a quintessentially glamorous makeup look as she pulled out her hits and gave an energetic performance

The record executive said the idea that the contract terms are “unreasonable or unfair is manifestly incorrect and contrary to music industry customs or standards,” adding that Roc Nation pays its new artists “significantly less” than the royalty rate in its agreement.

J Prince said Megan “has been consistently and deliberately violating her 1501 contract with impunity for years in ways too numerous to list.”

Megan held back little in her response, saying she’s “so over these grown men” trying to take credit for the work my mom and I did at the beginning of this year. [her] career,” she said of her late mother Holly Thomas, who died of brain cancer in March 2019.

The musical artist, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, said she and her mother “developed” her career because she was “already known for free styling” and “worked on Tina snow before.” [she] got to 1501.’