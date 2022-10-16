Megan Thee Stallion puts on a leggy display in a hot pink coat before hosting Saturday Night Live

Megan Thee Stallion was in vogue when she stepped out in New York City this weekend.

The Houston-bred rapper, 27, was dressed in a bright pink Valentino coat and matching sky-high platform heels.

Megan waved as she walked into the NBC studios for her performance on Saturday Night Live.

The outing came after the superstar’s mansion was ransacked, with thieves stealing money, jewelry and electronics from her bedroom, according to police. TMZ.

Barbiecore: Megan Thee Stallion wore a hot pink Valentino coat and matching sky-high platform heels in NYC before presenting SNL

The music artist’s look was put together by famed stylist Law Roach, who accompanied her as she got ready to perform in the long-running show.

Megan showed off her long, strong stems in the Faille Pea Coat, which is part of the iconic designer’s Pink PP collection.

The $3,500 fashion piece accentuated the Savage hitmaker’s waistline as it wrapped around her waist.

Under her outer layer, which was worn with the poppers fastened, the self-proclaimed ‘hottie’ wore shrunken shorts.

Fashion Team: The music artist’s look was curated by famed stylist Law Roach, who accompanied her as she got ready to perform in the long-running show

The Traumazine artist added inches to her 5ft10in frame in the brand’s Garavani Discobox patent leather pumps.

Her straight hair extended all the way to her thighs and was styled in a sleek center part.

Under sepia-colored aviator glasses, Megan was covered in a full face of flawless makeup.

In her ears, the beloved rap star wore large silver hoop earrings to complement her striking ensemble.

Feminine silhouette: The $3,500 fashion piece accentuated the Savage hitmaker’s waist as it wrapped around her waist

After a successful double-duty performance on Saturday Night Live, where Megan was the host and musical guest, she celebrated with friend Pardison Fontaine, 32.

The pair attended the show’s after-party, where they enjoyed fried hot Cheeto pickles — a novelty the rapper called her “dream.”

She dressed in a feathered white dress with a long zipper that went right down the middle.

The Tina Snow artist put a busty rendition in the song, which was sleek and sleeveless.

Supporting beauty: After a successful double-duty performance on Saturday Night Live, where Megan hosted and musical guest, Meg celebrated with boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, 32

After successfully completing her first appearance as a host, Pete now plans to take a breather.

She wrote in a tweet to her fans: “Hotties, I’m really sorry but after SNL I really need to take a break, I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.”

It comes after TMZ reported Friday that Megan’s Los Angeles home had been broken into, where thieves stole “hundreds of thousands of goods.”