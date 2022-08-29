Megan Thee Stallion joins Marvel Cinematic Universe with guest gig on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

<!–

Three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion officially joins the MCU with a mysterious guest star in Jessica Gao’s nine-part series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which airs Thursday on Disney+.

The 27-year-old rap star announced her casting in her cover story for The Cut of New York Magazinewhich was published Monday.

‘When I look at’ [Queen Latifah and Ice Cube]it inspires me to go beyond just music,” Megan told the magazine.

“I don’t feel like I’m just going to be an actress. I have the feeling that I will also become a director and also a producer.’

Stallion (née Pete) made her acting debut guest-starring as her own rapper alter ego Tina Snow on the August 7 episode of Starz of Starz’s strip club drama series P-Valley.

“My alter egos were people I had to be at the time to be like my armor, like my shield,” Her hitmaker explained.

“I had to be Hot-Girl Meg then. I had to be Tina Snow then. I had to be Megan Thee Stallion then. I love [my new album Traumazine] because I feel like it’s me talking. It’s just Megan. I don’t have to be someone else.’

Megan also has an upcoming acting role in Larry Charles’ R-rated musical F***ing Identical Twins – a remake of The Parent Trap – starring Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang.

Stallion will then host an event for her second studio album Traumazine, taking place on Monday at 9pm in London, before headlining Irish music festival Electric Picnic in Stradbally this Friday.

The Sweetest Pie rapper will also be featured in Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s feminist eight-part docuseries Gutsy, which premieres on Apple TV+ on September 9.

This evening! Megan will then host an event for her second studio album Traumazine, taking place Monday at 9pm in London, before headlining this Friday’s Irish music festival Electric Picnic in Stradbally.