Megan Thee Stallion hilariously puts derriere in her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine’s FACE

Megan Thee Stallion shared a series of racy new photos on Saturday documenting her more intimate moments with boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine.

In one hilarious shot, the rapper can be seen with her face on the ground, while at the same time her derriere is planted just below her beau’s face while he plays video games.

Despite his girlfriend’s display, Fontaine was unfazed and continued to play with his controller in hand and a headset on over his black ball cap.

While Fontaine (born Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe), 32, has a slightly intense and focused look on his face, wearing shorts and a hoodie, Megan can see a relaxed smile flashing with her legs around her husband’s waist.

She took the photo from a somewhat acrobatic position on the floor, with a simple aqua blue t-shirt and navy blue shorts with white trim.

Her long raven locks are pulled from her face and into a tight ponytail with a smooth back.

There was also a mirror selfie of the couple looking ferocious, showing Pardi with his arms around his wife’s waist as she clutches at his jaw.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and baseball cap, the Backin’ It Up rapper flashes a playful tough boy look as Megan seductively licks her lips in a purple Juicy top.

The Savage star also showed the pair in a sweet moment when they greet each other with a ‘cheers’ over a few cocktails.

Megan also gives her 29.8 million Instagram fans and followers plenty to talk about with a few photos that show her flipping the bird.

In both cases, the mirror selfies show her in a bathtub sticking her tongue out as she thrusts her middle finger forward at the camera.

In one of the post’s few lighter moments, Megan gives more than a hint of her midriff, wearing a white crop top and black sweatpants while flashing a peace sign.

The Texas native also shares an image of himself wearing a feathered headdress; another from her hand as she shows off her new fingernail design; and one in which she emphasizes her sense of humor by wearing a pumpkin over her head.

The couple met while working on Megan’s Savage remix (featuring Beyoncé), which won two of her three Grammy Awards.

In February 2021, the rapper confirmed her romance with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session.

“That’s my boo, and I really like him,” she confessed, adding later, “I never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends.”

Just days before making her relationship public, Megan tweeted about her “boo” to her Instagram fans and followers.

