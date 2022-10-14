Megan Thee Stallion flaunts pert backside in sheer black jumpsuit as she rehearses for SNL

Megan Thee Stallion turned up the heat in a teaser for this week’s Saturday Night Live, in which she will serve as presenter and musical guest.

The 27-year-old rapper showed off her curves and perched butt in a sheer black bodysuit while rehearsing onstage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in NYC.

“Hotties y’all ready for #stallionnightlive @nbcsnl” captioned Megan, who shared the sizzling snaps on Instagram on Thursday.

To accentuate her hourglass shape, the bodysuit had a corset bodice, while the arms and legs were sheer with a rhinestone squiggle pattern that sparkled under the lights.

The Hot Girl Summer hitmaker’s long brunette locks were worn in a high ponytail and fell down her back in voluminous, curly locks.

Megan got a seductive look with a dramatic smokey eyeshadow look with shiny silver pigment on the lids.

To keep her eyes the focus, her plump pout was coated with brick red lip liner and drenched in a milky pink gloss.

A pair of silver chandelier earrings caressed the tops of her shoulders and she added height to her 5 foot 10 inch frame with a pair of black heels.

Shortly after sharing her behind-the-scenes photos, Megan appeared in three fun Saturday Night Live promo videos with cast member Heidi Gardner, 39.

In the first, Megan jovially reveals to fans that she will be doing double duty in this week’s episode.

The Grammy Award winner is hilariously surprised when Gardner reveals that the sketches for the show have yet to be written.

“Wait, the show isn’t written yet?” asks Megan, to which Gardner perky answers, “No.”

“But it’s already Thursday,” recalls WAP hitmaker Gardner, who is already well aware that the show is only two days away.

As she optimistically asks if “we got people working on that,” she is soon met with even more dismay when Gardner informs her that she hasn’t.

In a sequel, Gardner calls herself “Heidi Thee Gardner,” who quickly silences a disapproving Megan.

Rounding out the promo is a clip of Gardner trying to amplify Megan’s dual role by announcing to viewers that she’ll be doing “comedy and magic” on SNL this week.

Megan looks at her with raised eyebrows, prompting Gardner to admit that she’s jealous of her for becoming both the host and musical guest of the show.

“Why say you do magic if you don’t?” Megan asks before Gardner surprises her with a quick magic trick.

Earlier this week, Megan showed her humorous side in the first hilarious promo video for her highly anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

When asked by Sarah Sherman if she was “so excited for this week” from rehearsals, the rapper, who was sitting in her dressing room in an orange and blue mini dress, gushed: “I’m so excited, but a little nervous!”

“I feel like we’re going to have some fun,” the Sweetest Pie hitmaker told Sherman, 29, before asking the comedian if she realized she was “totally naked.”

The Houston-based musician will both host and perform on the October 15 episode of SNL.

Megan, who calls her diehard fanbase “the hotties,” made the exciting announcement on September 20 via her Instagram.

“Hosting andddd performingggg ������ REAL HOT GIRL SH** ���� @nbcsnl tune in to ALL HOTTIES,” she captioned the post.

Previously, Megan has been on the SNL soundstage with Chance the Rapper in 2019, and again in 2020 to perform her chart-topping Don’t Stop and Savage.

Last year, she won Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys and another for Best Rap Performance for her Savage Remix with Beyoncé.