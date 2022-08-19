Megan Thee Stallion flaunts new light up nails while ‘living my best life’ in Japan in blue bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion has made her way to Japan ahead of her performance at the Summer Sonic Festival, which will be held in Tokyo and Osaka on August 20-21.

Since her arrival, the rapper has been out and about soaking up Japanese culture while sporting her new light up nails, which she showed off in her latest Instagram posts on Thursday.

The Texas-born bee can take on a number of poses, most of which show off her new beauty accessory that she attributes to her “nail technology.”

Light Up: Megan Thee Stallion showed off her new light up nails since her arrival in Japan ahead of her performances at the Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo and Osaka

“First of all, I’m in Japan living my best life,” she began in the caption of the post that begins with the rapper showing off her glowing nails decked out in a blue and black bodysuit.

“Second, I have to show you a close-up of my glowing nails, because… my nail technician can do anything I ask.”

She adds, “oh yeah, steam #traumazine if you’re a real HOTTIE,” in a promotion ploy for her new studio album, Tramazine, which came out August 12.

The always dashing stallion, 27, also gave her 29.4 million Instagram followers another look at her bodysuit figure, only this time placing her booty front and center among an array of plants and flowers.

Baby came back: The rapper, 27, showed off her feminine curves in a blue and black bodysuit and her raven locks styled long and straight with big bangs

Light Up My Life: Texas resident revealed she’s “living her best life” in Japan as she shows off her light up nails

Green: Megan also fell into a twerk-style pose in the bodysuit while amid an array of plants and flowers

Animalistic: The Girls In The Hood rapper got Savage with the cameras

Still dressed in the curve-hugging number surrounded by all the vegetation, Megan broke into a twerk move and leaned over with her raven locks styled straight and long with big bangs.

She also got Savage and acted like a snarling wild animal towards the camera.

Once she got her whole body looking at her ensemble while standing next to a cartoon character, her fans were able to get a better look at the outfit, which included pretty cuffs on the bottom of each leg.

At one point, Megan donned a matching blue protective mask amid the perils of COVID-19, mimicking a piece of a sculpture of a persona curled up in a near-circle.

Of course, during the pose, she placed her new lightening nails on the front and center of her left knee.

Staying in promo mode: Megan also showed off her nails while giving her 29.4 million Instagram fans and followers a peek at her entire ensemble

Arty: At one point, Megan donned a matching blue protective mask amid the perils of COVID-19, and recreated a sculpture of a persona curled up in a near circle

Glowing: The Cry baby rapper also made her glow-in-the-dark nails glow in the dark in a photo that could have been taken in a museum

Megan would make her way into an area filled with bright silvery light and break out in yet another promotional pose with her hands holding her face

There’s also another photo of her glowing nails glowing in a dark photo that could have been taken in a museum.

Megan would make her way into an area of ​​bright, silvery lighting and broke into yet another promotional pose with her hands propped up on her face.

Finally, the Sweetest Pie star snapped a photo of her colorful nails, which seemed to match the lighting hanging from a tree.

She would end the long post with a photo of herself next to an image of Jolyne Cujoh, the protagonist of the sixth installment of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, Stone Ocean, and the series’ sixth JoJo.

Holiday colors: Finally, the Sweetest Pie star snapped a photo of her colorful nails, which seemed to match the lighting hanging from a tree

Coloring: The fashionista also gave a close-up of her new glowing nails

Megan is one of the musical artists who will be rocking the house in Tokyo and Osaka at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan. The headliners include The 1975, Post Malone, Carly Rae Jepsen, CL, The Libertines, The Offspring, St. Vincent, Yunblud, according to hip hop DX.

Megan will forcibly promote Traumazine, her second studio album, over the coming weeks and months.

It was preceded by three singles: Sweetest Pie with Dua Lipa, Plan B and most recently Pressurelicious with Future.

Megan first burst onto the musical landscape by freestyling videos of herself on social media platforms, including Instagram.

After the mixtape drop and extended playtime, the Texas native released her first studio album, Good News, in November 2020. The record received critical acclaim and featured four singles: Girls In The Hood, Don’t Stop featuring Young Thug, Body and Cry Baby with DaBaby.

Hero Age: Megan would end the post by posing next to an image of Jolyne Cujoh, the protagonist of the sixth installment of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, Stone Ocean, and the series’ sixth JoJo