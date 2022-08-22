Megan Thee Stallion dresses as Sailor Moon anime character for performance at Summer Sonic in Japan 

Meg Thee Stallion kept her Instagram audience engaged on Sunday as she uploaded photos from her Summer Sonic Festival show.

The 27-year-old rapper took a fashion cue from the anime cartoon Sailor Moon when she got dressed in a blue, red and white schoolgirl uniform.

The music sensation wore her hair in space buns and voluminous curls on Saturday for her set in Osaka, Japan.

Meg, who was born Megan Pete, was dressed in a strapless white corset with a navy blue collar trimmed in white stripes and secured with a large red bow at the front.

Like the famous character Usagi Tsukino, the music artist paired the top half of her outfit with a pleated mini skirt.

But the provocative superstar put her spin on the look, revealing that the skirt looked more like an apron as part of the back was missing.

When she turned around, the entertainer put on a cheeky show while exposing boy shorts.

The Savage hitmaker wore a pair of nude fishnet tights to the flashy outfit and topped it off with knee-high white boots.

In a caption to her 29.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app, she wrote “Tokyo today” with a series of emojis.

By the end of the day, the post had racked up over a million likes from its loyal fan base.

To complement her cosplay presentation, the rap star wore a pair of glittering diamond stud earrings.

For her makeup look, the natural beauty elevated her ensemble with an equally striking display.

Her thick eyebrows were expertly arched and she wore a deep cut-and-fold palette of eyeshadow.

The upper and lower lash lines of her eyes were covered with a smooth black eyeliner, giving her a cat eye.

Fluttering eyelashes fanned out from the inner to the outer corners of her large brown eyes, and her cheeks were carefully shaped.

She finished the canvas, rocked brown lip liner with nude pink lipstick and finished with a coat of lip gloss.

The Houston-bred hottie wore a jet black wig that was loosely based on the blonde-haired TV character.

In a half-up-half-down setup, she rocked a zigzag section separating two vertical buns.

The rest of the locks were cut in a short bob that was wrapped in tight and fluffy curls.

She framed her face with short sections along her hairline, which were curled inward.

Included in the image slideshow was a shot of the headliner and her backup dancers, who were dressed similarly to her.

Also in the roundup were two shots that were blurry, as if they had been grabbed onto the screen from a VHS recording.

They had Megan perform onstage in front of a sea of ​​concertgoers filling a stadium.

And Pete took to her Stories to provide even more content to her fans, who are called Hotties.

Megan was one of many musicians performing in Tokyo and Osaka this weekend at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan.

Others were The 1975, Post Malone, Carly Rae Jepsen, CL, The Libertines, The Offspring, St. Vincent, Yunblud, according to Hip Hop DX.

Megan is expected to be busy promoting her second studio album, Traumazine, in the coming weeks and months.