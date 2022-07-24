Megan Thee Stallion dons skimpy pink and red ensemble while out partying with beau Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine kicked off the weekend festive.

The hot and heavy couple kicked off their Friday night watching rapper Rich The Kid at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood, a vaudeville-inspired hotspot owned by actor David Arquette that typically features a variety of acts and stargazing.

Megan, 27, was decked out in a revealing red-and-pink ensemble and showed off her belongings alongside her one-and-a-half-year-old beauty when they went to the nearby Crazy Girls strip club.

The couple were spotted leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub around 2am on Saturday after the Rich The Kid show.

Fontaine led the way past people waiting in line outside the room, hand in hand with his lover, who this evening was all about presenting her famous curves in a bright, striking ensemble.

Her revealing outfit consisted of skimpy pale pink shorts with red stitching that hugged her derriere and a cropped red blouse that showed off her midriff almost completely.

In keeping with the color theme, Megan also wore a pair of perfectly matched red heels, and her raven locks were styled long, straight and flowing across the front of her cleavage.

The Texan native sported some significant bling, including no less than three prominent necklaces that looked like silver and diamonds, and a watch that sparkled momentarily under the glare of the streetlights.

Fontaine (born Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe), 32, a rapper and producer best known for his song Backin’ It Up with Cardi B, opted for a more casual look in gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, white sneakers and a cap over his cropped hair.

He too decided to add some bling, including a large necklace, bracelets and a watch.

The pair would go to Crazy Girls around 2:30 am and ended up being immersed in all the hot action at the strip club until around four o’clock in the morning.

Megan would eventually take to her Instagram page to share a series of snaps of herself wearing the same pink and red outfit.

“You know I love Chanel, Daddy loves me in COCO,” she wrote in the caption.

In the post, the Girls In The Hood rapper took on a number of poses, showing off her figure and outfit.

She added heart-shaped glasses to the accessory mix with light pink lenses and a matching purse.

The couple met when they started working on the Savage Remix (with Beyoncé) in April 2020, to distract.

They teamed up again when she and Cardi B teamed up for her hit song WAP in August 2020, around the same time when all the rumors started swirling that the pair were more than collaborators.

It is at this point that some of Megan’s fans began to criticize their relationship online, with some saying how the In The Field rapper held back his girlfriend.

In February 2021, Megan made it official, confirming to her legion of fans that she was in fact dating Fontaine, while coming to his defense via Instagram Live.

“I didn’t like what they were trying to say about Pardi,” Megan said. Elle., adding, ”Because he’s so calm and so sweet and very protective… That’s my boo and I really like him. ‘

She then reminded her fans that she “never said hot girls can’t have boyfriends,” adding, “Yeah, he’s my boyfriend.”