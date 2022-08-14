Megan Thee Stallion Bravely Puts On For NYC Outing…After Traumazine Album Release

<!–

Megan Thee Stallion put on a blistering show when she stepped out in New York City on Saturday after the release of her latest album Traumazine.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter modeled a pair of ultra-small patterned shorts that highlighted her rear.

The psychedelic pattern, in shades of blue, green and red, was also seen on Megan’s small cropped T-shirt.

She wore a matching headband, as well as a number of beaded necklaces, huge hoop earrings and a diamond belly button ring.

The Sweetest Pie singer wore high bronze heels and her metallic acrylic nails sticking out of her fingers like claws.

Megan’s long black hair fell all the way down her back and ended at the very top of her thighs.

The superstar walked around the Rough Trade Record store in Rockefeller Plaza just a day after her new album Traumazine was released.

Chart Data’s Twitter announced that Traumazine had “entered the top 10 on Apple Music in the US,” a fact Megan shared with her Twitter followers.

Her former collaborator, Cardi B, also shared a post on her own account to show her support for the rapper.

The new album contains 18 songs, including the song Sweetest Pie with Dua Lipa which was released in March.

Two other singles, Plan B and Pressurelicious, were released in April and July respectively.

Megan discussed the album in a recent interview with rolling stonewhere she noted that she wrote the record’s material with a specific intent in mind.

“I want to lead you through so many different emotions. First you were twerking, now you might cry,” she said.

The artist added: “I just always want people to remember, ‘Yeah, Megan Thee Stallion, she was amazing, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.'”

Traumazine was made available to fans of Megan Thee Stallion on Friday.

The hitmaker’s latest record has since received widespread critical acclaim.