Megan Rapinoe supports Spanish women’s team after 15 players resigned citing mistreatment from coach

With fifteen players on the Spanish women’s national football team threatening to withdraw from the team, they have attracted attention from athletes around the world.

One of the players standing with the team is US Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe, who has posted her support for Spain’s 15 players threatening to withdraw on Instagram.

‘You have a 16th place with you [America]. So many players together like this are so powerful. We should all listen,’ Rapinoe wrote on her Instagram story.

The players said they took this action because head coach Jorge Vilda’s management style was affecting their mental health.

The RFEF issued a strongly worded statement in response, condemning the selected players as having committed a ‘very serious offence’ by refusing to play for the country.

The withdrawal threats could also result in a suspension of up to five years from the national team, and the RFEF demanded apologies from all the players involved.

Meanwhile, Spain have stated that they will use players from lower age groups to fill out their squad as a result.

The Spanish FA’s statement read: ‘The RFEF can confirm that during today we have received 15 emails from 15 players from the women’s senior football team… in which they say that the current situation is affecting their emotional state and their health” significantly” and that, “as long as it is not reversed”, they report from the Spanish national team.

“The RFEF will not allow the players to question the continuity of the national coach and his coaching staff, as making these decisions does not fall within their powers.”

Manchester United stars Ona Batlle and Lucia Garcia were among those who sent the emails, along with Manchester City players Laia Aleixandri and Leila Ouahabi, according to reports in Spain.

Six Barcelona players also threatened to quit the national team, although it is believed captain Irene Paredes and Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas were not among them.

The RFEF, which did not reveal the identity of the 15 stars, has given its full support to the manager and called for the players not to return to the team unless they ‘recognize their mistakes and ask for forgiveness’.