Megan Moroney’s four-word clapback to savage critics of her CMA Awards 2024 hair revealed after viral TikTok

Megan Moroney responded to a fan who criticized her hair following her appearance at the 2024 CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old country singer, who won New Artist of the Year at the ceremony, left a comment on TikTok. video in which a social media user criticized the color of her long, voluminous, icy blonde locks.

The person, a stylist named Melissa, recorded Megan accepting her award and wrote about the clip: “I swear the stylist’s brain never turns off.” Who matched your extensions???’

He explained his complaint in the caption, writing about the shades of Megan’s hair: “She’s golden on top and ashy at the ends.”

I’m fine? The music artist sarcastically responded in the comments: ‘Very nice of you!’ His response has so far received more than 14,000 likes.

Many people came to Moroney’s defense, and one of them wrote below the fragment: ‘Who cares?! This is Megan Moroney and she looked absolutely stunning!

Look at that tea Megan!! You are the definition of awesome!! I love your music!’ said one user, while another chimed in: ‘As a fellow extension blonde, it’s enlightenment! You looked beautiful, congratulations!’

One fan pointed out how the powerful stage lights impact the performance: ‘It’s the lighting! Hairdresser or not, why point that out when you should point out what he just won? He’s so talented!’

One viewer noted, “I saw it, but I honestly thought it was the lighting that made it look like that… I didn’t notice it like that when she was acting.”

One attendee said of Moroney’s mane: “It didn’t look like that at all in person.” Your stylist is amazing!’

One viewer said Moroney ‘literally…looked BEAUTIFUL’ at the industry event, adding: “Her hair blew away the outfit…like they needed to leave her alone.”

One viewer put the situation into perspective and said, ‘Girl… this person is commentating from the couch… (you) are giving the speech. You looked flawless!’

One user encouraged Moroney, telling her: ‘You looked beautiful Meg, don’t let this comment overshadow the hundreds more praising you!’

The singer styled her hair down in a side part and even curls fell down her back and over her chest.

Moroney had a busy evening Wednesday at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where he won Breakthrough Artist of the Year and also performed his hit Am I Okay? during a segment.

For the special occasion, the Douglasville, Georgia native strutted down the red carpet in a custom Christian Siriano royal blue mermaid gown with a statement tulle skirt.

The fashionista accessorized the puffer with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a custom Edie Parker clutch that spelled out the title of her latest album, Am I Okay?, in blue cursive letters.

She later changed her outfit into a sparkly silver minidress with a sweetheart neckline and a flirty, flared skirt.

The stunning outfit was completed with a pair of knee-high white cowboy boots.

In addition to her catchy music, the Georgia native is recognized for her fluffy platinum tresses.

Moroney’s fan base shared words of support with the artist amid the viral video.

The Tennessee Orange frontman gave an emotional acceptance speech upon being named the winner in the New Artist of the Year category.

“I’m going to try to get through this without crying: thank you, Jesus, for putting this dream in my heart and thank you for the gift of writing songs,” he said.

She greeted her fan base and said: ‘This is for the fans…they are a big reason why I’m here right now.

“The way they introduce themselves to me, the way they care about my songs, and make posters and T-shirts, and wait outside the venue starting at 3 a.m. It’s really crazy to me.”

And on Instagram after the victory, he reiterated his gratitude.

Sharing photos from that night with her 1.5 million followers, she wrote: “Last night happened because of all of you.” thank you a million times. Wow.’