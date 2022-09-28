Megan McKenna shows off her trim pins in a minidress and silver cowboy boots in Camden

Megan McKenna looked like the country music star as she took the stage at The Underworld in London’s Camden on Tuesday.

The former Towie cast member-turned-singer looked hot to trot as she flashed her pins in a form-fitting mini dress and silver cowboy boots.

The star performed to crowds just days after celebrating her milestone 30th birthday at Sexy Fish in Mayfair.

Megan’s mini dress was made of sparkly spandex material and featured a large whale print on the front.

She paired the look with a white blazer and fishnet stockings and her boots.

Megan pulled the top of her bleached blonde locks into a bun and carried the bottom half out and over her shoulders.

She flaunted a golden tan and wore makeup including mascara eyelashes and a matte nude lip.

She looked like a natural when she took the stage and performed with a band.

The blonde bombshell celebrated her 30th birthday in style as she dined out with her friends at Sexy Fish in Mayfair on Saturday.

Hitting the right notes! Megan recently completed a milestone in her career when she performed at Glatsonbury in June

New man: Megan is now dating Cambridge United footballer Lloyd Jones

Megan, who is now in a relationship with Cambridge United footballer Lloyd Jones, recently completed a career milestone when she performed in Glatsonbury in June.

Megan said she believes starring at the iconic festival is confirmation that she is taken seriously in the industry.

“It’s one of my biggest career moments to date, I’m so excited to be accepted into the industry,” she said.

“That I can play at Glastonbury tells me that. Glastonbury is the largest in the world and artists would die performing there. It will be a very special day.’

She was named winner of The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 and is known for hits like This.