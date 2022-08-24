Megan McKenna is dating Cambridge United footballer and model Lloyd Jones

<!–

Megan McKenna is dating Cambridge United footballer Lloyd Jones, MailOnline can reveal.

The 29-year-old reality star-turned-country singer saw the defender, 26, star in his side’s 1-1 draw against Charlton at The Valley on Saturday.

It is Megan’s first romance since her divorce from Josh Riley in April after the couple dated for 20 months.

A source said: ‘Megan and Lloyd have been on a few dates together, they really enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s still very early, but there’s definitely a spark. She has never dated a footballer and she loves to watch him play.”

Former Liverpool apprentice Lloyd is also a model, he has signed with IMG Models, and his childhood hero is David Beckham.

While on the books at Liverpool, the Plymouth-born Lloyd had loaned to clubs such as Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Swindon Town, before joining Northampton Town permanently in 2018.

He then left for Cambridge United at the start of the 2021 season and became a first-team fixture at the League One side.

While on loan at Swindon, he appeared in court for beating a man at Cheltenham nightclub and was given 12 months community service with a requirement to do 80 hours of unpaid work after being found guilty of a brawl.

Megan’s split with clothing brand owner Josh over the couple’s work commitments, as the former TOWIE star’s music career took off.

She performed at Glastonbury in June and also spent time in America auditioning for movie roles.

Megan spoke to MailOnline in November and admitted that she only likes to talk about her relationships in her music, having previously seen her romances heavily documented on Towie.

Megan said, “I learned it the hard way. Having more of a private life is a happy life. I feel like when you push things out, you invite people to comment. I like to withhold things, but I do write about them a lot in my songs.

“I’ve written a few love songs, which for me is very, very rare because it’s mostly about heartbreak.”

Megan has previously dated TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, as well as Geordie Shore and former Celebrity Big Brother co-star Scotty T, and reality personality Jordan Davies.