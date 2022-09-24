Megan McKenna flaunts her incredible figure in an ivory gown as she celebrates her 30th birthday

Megan McKenna celebrated her 30th birthday in style as she dined out with her friends at Sexy Fish in Mayfair on Saturday.

The former TOWIE star, who reached the milestone on Monday, showed off her incredible figure in a stunning ivory satin dress as she enjoyed a meal with her friends in the capital.

Megan couldn’t hide her bright smile as she left the diner in her gorgeous dress, which featured a plunging neckline and revealing cutouts at the torso.

Happy Birthday!

Megan showed off her slender physique in the gorgeous nude dress as she left the chic restaurant with her friends in tow.

The star paired her look with matching nude heels and swept her recently dyed blonde locks into a sleek up-do.

As she prepared for her 30th year, Megan was grinning from ear to ear after a fun night out with her loved ones.

A vision:

Confident:

Having fun?

Megan showed off her freshly dyed platinum blonde locks on Instagram last week.

The reality TV star took to Instagram and shared several snaps of her new haircut and said she’s been enjoying being blonde lately.

It was recently revealed that Megan is in a relationship with Cambridge United footballer Lloyd Jones.

Birthday time!

New look:

It is Megan’s first romance since her divorce from Josh Riley in February after the couple dated for 20 months.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Megan and Lloyd have been on a few dates together, they really enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s still very early, but there’s definitely a spark. She has never dated a footballer and she loves to watch him play.”

Former Liverpool apprentice Lloyd is also a model, he has signed with IMG Models, and his childhood hero is David Beckham.