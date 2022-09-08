Megan McKenna displays her toned midriff and freshly dyed platinum locks in stunning snaps

<!–

Megan McKenna looked sensational as she showed off her freshly dyed platinum blonde locks on Thursday.

The former TOWIE star, 29, took to Instagram and shared several snaps of her new haircut and said she’s been enjoying being blonde lately.

The country singer showed off her tight midriff in the photos as she donned a white long-sleeved crop top.

Megan also opted for bright green loose-fitting pants and completed her look with a pearl necklace.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star wore a bright makeup palette and fashioned her locks into a bob.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “I had way too much fun being blonde, so I got even blonder.”

It was recently revealed that Megan is in a relationship with Cambridge United footballer Lloyd Jones.

It is Megan’s first romance since her divorce from Josh Riley in February after the couple dated for 20 months.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Megan and Lloyd have been on a few dates together, they really enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s still very early, but there’s definitely a spark. She has never dated a footballer and she loves to watch him play.”

Former Liverpool apprentice Lloyd is also a model, he has signed with IMG Models, and his childhood hero is David Beckham.

While on the books at Liverpool, the Plymouth-born Lloyd had loaned to clubs such as Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Swindon Town, before joining Northampton Town permanently in 2018.

He then left for Cambridge United at the start of the 2021 season and became a first-team fixture at the League One side.

While on loan at Swindon, he appeared in court for beating a man at Cheltenham nightclub and was given 12 months community service with a requirement to do 80 hours of unpaid work after being found guilty of a brawl.

Megan split from clothing brand owner Josh over the couple’s work commitments as the former TOWIE star’s music career took off.

She performed at Glastonbury in June and also spent time in America auditioning for movie roles.