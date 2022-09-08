Megan Hilty’s sister breaks her silence over deaths of her sister, brother-in-law and nephew killed

Megan Hilty wrote a heartbreaking message on Instagram Wednesday night as she paid tribute to her sister, brother-in-law and their young son who all died in a plane crash near Seattle on Sunday.

The Smash actress broke her silence after her sister Lauren, husband Ross Mickel, along with their child Remy, were among 10 people killed in the crash at Puget Sound in Mutiny Bay.

The 41-year-old star posted an emotional message on Instagram along with a photo of the family in which she noted how “the past three days have been the worst of our lives.”

“Sunday afternoon, a small seaplane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby cousin Remy were on that plane. To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month,” Hilty explains.

“The past three days have been the worst of our lives. There are really no words to adequately convey the depth of our grief.’

Smash actress Megan Hilty has broken her silence after her sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, along with their child Remy, were among 10 people killed in a plane crash on Puget Sound in Mutiny Bay on Sunday. wednesday night

Hilty said she didn’t plan to publicly address the losses, but felt she should after her “dear nephew” was “wrong-sexed” in the news while “some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca.”

Hilty revealed how her niece, whom she did not name by name, was not traveling with her parents and brother but is now being cared for by other family members.

“Luckily she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor,” Hilty said.

“It is important that these details are corrected in order to respectfully honor everyone we have lost and the loved ones they have left behind,” the Broadway star added.

“The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family. It’s so comforting to know how much loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca really are.”

Megan Hilty’s sister Lauren Hilty (pictured in the back row with Megan), her significant other Ross Mickel, and their child Remy were among 10 who died in a plane crash on Puget Sound

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash and only one body has been recovered. No emergency call was initiated and the electronic positioning transmitter failed, according to: ABC news.

The company that owned the plane, Northwest Seaplanes, said it is working with the FAA, NTSB and the Coast Guard to determine the cause.

The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for the missing bodies after searching 2100 nautical miles.

Also on board were civil rights activist Sandy Williams, Joanne Mera, pilot Jason Winters, Patricia Hicks, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig and Gabrielle Hanna.

The Coast Guard confirmed that Williams’ body was all that was found during their search in the water.

One beachgoer recalled seeing the plane go ‘nose forward’ into the water, causing a ‘big splash’ before an ‘explosion sound’ went off.

Mickel (pictured with his daughter Lyla) died. He had a winery

The Coast Guard has suspended the search for the nine missing bodies. Sandra Williams’ body was all that was found during their search in the water

Ross Mickel and Lauren Hilty and their child were among 10 killed in seaplane crash on Mutiny Bay near Seattle

A plane (pictured) with 10 people on board crashed into Puget Sound off Whidbey Island – near Seattle – on Sunday, killing everyone on board

Local residents began climbing into their boats on Sunday to help the wreckage until the U.S. Coast Guard turned up, according to King 5.

‘It was probably 40 minutes’ [before they arrived]one beachgoer told king 5. ‘They gave us instructions what to do’ [while they came]. Search for survivors and grab what we can, essentially search for survivors.”

By the time the unidentified beachgoers arrived, which was about a mile away, “everything had already sunk.”

Only one body has been recovered and the cause of the crash is currently unknown

Among the dead are Smash actress Megan Hilty’s sister Lauren Hilty, her significant other Ross Mickel and their child Remy. Lauren was reportedly pregnant

“It was too late,” he told the outlet.

The beachgoers helping with the wreck didn’t find much except a logbook, a pair of shoes, floating pieces from the plane and the body of Sandra Williams.

“There was nothing intact,” the man told King 5.

Mickel owned a wine company called Ross Andrew Wineries, which has been in business since 1999.

His family, who spoke to King 5, said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated by the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn son, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable.

Hilty (picture in the middle) publicly addressed the death of her sister on Wednesday evening

Lauren was pregnant with her second child, who would be named Luca, when the plane crashed

Mickel’s family said they are “deeply saddened and beyond devastated by the loss” and that their “sorrow is beyond imagination”

“They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Though their time with us was short, we will carry on their legacy.”

The Washington State Wine Commission also released a statement, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Ross Mickel and his family. Ross had an incredible impact on the Washington wine community and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Hilty famously appeared in Smash and made her name on Broadway, appearing with Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5: The Musical, and her Tony Award-nominated role as Brooke Ashton in Noises Off.