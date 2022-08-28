Megan Gale ensures all eyes are on her at the Sydney premiere of Three Thousand Years of Longing

She is the homegrown star who is gaining international fame thanks to her starring role in George Miller’s upcoming blockbuster.

And lead actress Megan Gale made sure all eyes were on her as she grabbed attention on the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Three Thousand Years of Longing on Sunday.

The 46-year-old Aussie model, who has previously dabbled in acting, stunned in a $2,000 Dolce & Gabbana satin LBD with a polo collar and bold green and red rose prints.

The Perth-born beauty topped her six feet in a pair of black stilettos as she posed on the red carpet at Sydney’s Hayden Orpheum cinema.

She added a black clutch with a gold chain and looked Hollywood ready with red lipstick and a glamorous makeup look.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star added black mascara and oversized hoop earrings, complete with gorgeous gold embellishments.

She was joined on the red carpet by Lachy Hulme, who stars in the film as Sultan Suleiman

She was joined on the red carpet by Lachy Hulme, who stars in the film as Sultan Suleiman.

Lachy opted for a simple all-black look by pairing a t-shirt and jeans with a blazer.

Meanwhile, Quaden Bayles, 11, got his first taste of the red carpet in a blue suit.

The pre-teen rose to fame after going viral on Facebook after his mother posted a video of him crying over being bullied at school.

The Queensland boy will appear as an extra in Three Thousand Years of Longing and director George Miller has also cast him in a small role in his upcoming film Furiosa, a prequel to his 2015 post-apocalyptic action hit Fury Road.

Quaden’s move to the big screen follows a successful foray into Instagram, where he has 288,000 followers and can earn up to $2,600 per sponsored post.

Neighbor legend Anne Charleston, 79, looked ethereal in a lace blouse and white trousers at the Sydney premiere of Three Thousand Years of Longing on Sunday

Meanwhile, Neighbors legend Anne Charleston opted for an all-white outfit when she stepped out on the red carpet.

Anne looked delighted when she showed up for the photo interview in an off-white and lace semi-sheer blouse with crisp white trousers.

She kept warm from the cold Sydney winter in a black coat and topped off the look with baby blue loafers.

The Melbourne-born mum-of-one proudly wore her event lanyard around her neck and added a purple ‘Grandmas for Refugees’ badge to her jacket.

Proving that beauty knows no age limit, she completed her look with a touch of bright red lipstick and wore her hair in coiled curls in a nod to old Hollywood.

Also on the red carpet were footy star Ian Roberts and his partner Daniel.

Alyla Browne (center) poses with David Collins (left) at the premiere

Actress Pia Thunderbold (left) and influencer Leyla Princess Guldur (right) would certainly turn heads

The sports heroes came out as gay in 1995 when they played for the Manly Sea Eagles, becoming the first rugby league player in the world to do so.

Roberts opted for a laid-back Aussie style, opting for a black t-shirt and jeans, while wearing accessories with a climbing carabiner.

His partner Daniel also got the all-black memo, a pair of sports jeans, a T-shirt and a bomber jacket.

Activist and former politician Danny Lim – who is known for wearing bulletin boards – stepped out of politics, but fittingly still wore a sandwich board to the premiere to declare his love for George Miller

Two of the film’s biggest stars – Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton – were absent.

In the $60 million film, academic Dr. Alithea Binnie (played by Swinton) has three wishes fulfilled by a ghost (played by Elba) in Istanbul in exchange for his freedom.

Despite being cautious at first, she makes a wish that surprises them both.

The film’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival was a triumph.

Variety reports that the full audience gave the film a six-minute standing ovation.