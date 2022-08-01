Megan Fox got the idea to start an OnlyFans account with Kourtney Kardashian when she posted a series of sizzling behind-the-scenes photos from their Skims shoot last year.

“Shooting BTS from my skims with Kourtney,” Megan, 36, posted in the caption. “Should we start an OnlyFans?”

The first photo of their shenanigans showed Kourtney, 43, putting on a very sassy display as she crouched on the floor in a revealing piece next to Megan.

In the next wild photo, Megan was sitting on the edge of a toilet seat with Kourtney on her lap.

The ladies stuck out their tongues as Kourtney raised her arm in the air and Megan placed her hands on her back and leg.

The third and final shot showed them sensually posed on the floor, where Kourtney lay down with her raven locks falling to the ground.

Megan dropped her jaw in a black sports bra and underwear as she posed next to Kourtney.

The images appeared to be from the shoot the women took part in last year for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS.

Released in September 2021, the shoot captured the women sporting an array of sexy bras, crop tops and underwear.

“I love that Skims really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and powerful,” Megan said in a press release at the time.

“I loved being part of this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

When the duo don’t storm Skims, they enjoy life with their partners.

Megan has been engaged to Machine Gun Kelly since October 2021, while Kourtney recently tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The couple said “I do” for the third time in Italy after they legally married in Santa Barbara and a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas.