Megan Fox rocks lilac hair and violet dress in promo images for new film Johnny & Clyde

Megan Fox looked vixen every inch of the film in two new promotional images for her upcoming thriller film Johnny & Clyde.

The 36-year-old actress showed off her phenomenal figure on the poster for the film, wearing a form-fitting, ruched purple dress that showed off her roomy cleavage, while holding a gun.

In another shot, the Jennifer’s Body star wore a lavender bra, purple pants and bright yellow heels as she sat in a leather armchair with her feet on a table.

Dangerous Girl: Megan Fox stuns in two new images for her upcoming thriller film Johnny & Clyde, with lilac-toned locks and dressed in a form-fitting violet dress while holding a gun

Fox had also dyed her usual raven locks platinum and tinted them with a light lilac hue.

Both images featured the Transformers star in smokey eye makeup that drew attention to her magnetic eyes and dark lipstick.

Joining her on the poster were costars Tyson Ritter (who plays Vince), Avan Jogia (Johnny) and Ajani Russell (Clyde).

Violet vision: In another shot, the Jennifer’s Body star wore a lavender bra, purple pants and bright yellow heels, as she sat in a leather armchair with her feet on a table

New Look: Her light lilac-toned locks were a stark contrast to her usual raven locks; Pictured 2022

Fox will play crime boss Alana Hart, while Ritter will take on the role of her head of security in the Tom DeNucci film.

The film is a new twist on the story of the real-life criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde.

A summary of the plot reads: ‘Johnny and Clyde are two serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime wave. They have their sights set on robbing a thriving casino – owned by crime boss Alana and guarded by an old killer who runs them.”

Blondie: Fox previously promoted the film and her lighter locks on Instagram with a sultry selfie, writing: ‘This is what the devil’s daughter looks like’

Fox previously promoted the film on her Instagram with a sultry selfie.

The mum of three posted a headshot where she sported her new hair color while showing off her cleavage in a black bra.

‘This is what the devil’s daughter looks like. Coming Spring 2022,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Megan’s last role was as “Kennedy” alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, born rapper and rocker, born Colson Baker, in the 2022 romantic stoner comedy Good Mourning. It was released on May 20, 2022.

Final Role: Megan’s last role was as ‘Kennedy’ alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in the 2022 romantic stoner comedy Good Mourning, released in 2022

The star also went through a hair transformation for the role, with her character sporting vibrant pink locks.

And it was a movie that brought the two stars together. Megan and MGK got engaged on January 11, two years after meeting on the set of Randall Emmett’s Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Megan finalized her divorce last year from Brian Austin Green, 48, after 10 years of marriage.

The two share three children: Noah Shannon, nine, Bodhi Ransom, eight, and Journey River, five.