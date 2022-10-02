Megan Fox goes braless in busty crop top with fiance Machine Gun Kelly for lunch in London

<!–

Megan Fox looked stunning as she stepped out for lunch in London with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Sunday.

The actress, 36, went braless in a bright green busty crop top and a quirky faux fur hat for their outing.

She flashed her toned abs as she donned smart black slacks and peeptoe heels to complete her standout look.

Stylish: Megan Fox, 36, looked stunning as she stepped out for lunch in London with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Sunday

Megan wore her dark brown locks straight and opted for a full bronzed makeup, while wearing a fur and leather trench coat over her arm.

MGK, 32, wore a Louise Vuitton aviator jacket with a fur trim collar, a black T-shirt and jeans.

He completes his look with orange tinted sunglasses and a chunky necklace.

Quirky: MGK, 32, wore a Louise Vuitton aviator jacket with a fur trim collar

Adoring crowd: He added a black T-shirt and jeans as he posed for the photo with fans

It comes as MGK brought his daughter Casie, 13, on her ‘first Europe tour’ – and documented the results on Instagram.

The singer brought his teenager to Paris and took her around the city to see the iconic sights, including the Louvre Pyramid, designed by IM Pei.

After playing tourist during the day, he partied at night in the City Of Light with his amazing fiancée Megan.

Alternative: he completes his look with orange tinted sunglasses and a thick necklace

Family time: It comes as MGK took his daughter Casie, 13, on her ‘first Europe tour’ – and documented the results on Instagram

Featured in his new Instagram album, Casie paid a visit to American fashion designer Rick Owens’ Paris studio.

At one point, Kelly even posed on a crazy chair designed to resemble Rick lying on his back, folding his legs in the air.

The Emo Girl rapper, who shares his daughter with his ex Emma Cannon, donned a long cardigan covered in bright pink faux fur.

His more than nine million followers were also treated to a few photos of Kelly enjoying an evening on the town with Megan, Casie and some friends.