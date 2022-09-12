Megan Fox dons skimpy black and white bra and sparkly shorts in photoshoot with Machine Gun Kelly

<!–

Megan Fox showed off her generous curves in a photo shoot she presided over with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on Sunday.

The 36-year-old actress wore a tiny black and white bra that barely contained her breast.

She added sparkly shorts that showed a lot of her long legs and her toned stomach.

She added a pair of long white socks that stopped just above her knees.

The Tennessee native stood in high, sparkly heels that matched the shorts hanging from her pert derrière.

Her long, dark hair fell straight down the center of her back. She accessorized quite a bit with various necklaces and earrings.

She sat in a large leopard-print chair next to her old 32-year-old beau.

Happy together: the old couple posed together in different ways (photo June 2022)

MGK stunned in a fluffy white jacket, the right side of which was painted bright pink.

He added a pair of vibrant dark blue pants that sparkled under the bright lights. He walked in a pair of pale pink Converse sneakers.

Her photo shoot came just a few weeks after the promotional footage for her upcoming thriller film Johnny & Clyde was released.

The Transformers star showed off her phenomenal figure on the poster for the film, wearing a form-fitting, ruched purple dress that showed off her roomy cleavage, while holding a gun.

In another shot, the Jennifer’s Body star wore a lavender bra, purple pants and bright yellow heels as she sat in a leather armchair with her feet on a table.

Dangerous Girl: Megan Fox stuns in two new images for her upcoming thriller film Johnny & Clyde, with lilac-toned locks and dressed in a form-fitting violet dress while holding a gun

Fox had also dyed her usual raven locks platinum and tinted them with a light lilac hue.

Both images featured the Transformers star in smokey eye makeup that drew attention to her magnetic eyes and dark lipstick.

Joining her on the poster were costars Tyson Ritter (who plays Vince), Avan Jogia (Johnny) and Ajani Russell (Clyde).

Violet vision: In another shot, the Jennifer’s Body star wore a lavender bra, purple pants and bright yellow heels, as she sat in a leather armchair with her feet on a table

New Look: Her light lilac-toned locks were a stark contrast to her usual raven locks; Pictured 2022

Fox will play crime boss Alana Hart, while Ritter will take on the role of her head of security in the Tom DeNucci film.

The film is a new twist on the story of the real-life criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde.

A summary of the plot reads: ‘Johnny and Clyde are two serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime wave. They’re set on robbing a thriving casino – owned by crime boss Alana and guarded by an old killer who runs them.”