Megan Fox dons a very busty display in a denim mini dress with shirtless Machine Gun Kelly in Paris

Megan Fox looked stunning as she stepped out with Machine Gun Kelly in Paris on Thursday during fashion week.

The actress, 36, made sure to turn heads in the busty denim mini dress as she left her hotel in the French capital holding hands with her shirtless beau, 32.

She paired the thigh-skimming number with a matching longline coat with a fur-trimmed collar and knee-high stiletto boots.

Megan wore her platinum locks in soft curls that fell to her waist and she wore a miniature handbag to complete her look.

MGK had his tattooed torso on full display as he donned a baby pink fur waistcoat with casual shorts.

He completed his quirky look with a pair of chunky lace-up boots and sleek sunglasses as an accessory.

The couple is in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, which kicked off earlier this week.

Megan’s outing comes after sparking speculation that she had her ‘breast implants redone’.

The busty snaps sparked rumors with Instagram page IGFamousByDana claimed that an ‘overhaul’ was very possible and may have happened this year.

The Instagram page claimed she had her “first overhaul” between 2021 and 2022; her breast appeared to have grown “a few sizes in her breast augmentation,” but the page said it could be due to “weight gain” or an “overhaul,” it said.

The claim that Megan was getting another overhaul came after the Beyonce party photos, but in June she also showed a fuller-looking coffin.

The page also claimed that Megan first got breast implants sometime before 2010.