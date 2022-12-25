Megan Fox and MGK put a spin on Beauty and the Beast as they head out to celebrate Christmas Eve

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly put their own spin on Beauty and the Beast while on their way to celebrate Christmas Eve at Malibu’s Nobu.

The 36-year-old actress looked like a princess in winter white, dressed in a furry coat, with a sheer top and cream-colored trousers.

Her long raven black locks were styled in loose waves. The Taurus star’s makeup featured a smoky eye and bright red lip.

The outing comes after the couple saw Megan’s three children from her marriage to ex-husband Brian Austin Green herding around Malibu for some Christmas shopping.

The Wild Boy singer flipped with MGK, 32, who rocked a coordinated animal print shirt and pants.

The Emo Girl artist pushed back his shoulder-length blonde hair.

The pair have a lot to celebrate in their careers this holiday.

Megan just landed a role in the upcoming thriller Subservience, starring Michele Morrone.

The winner of the Scream Award will portray a household SIM card bought by a struggling father to take care of their home. All goes well until the AI ​​creature becomes sentient and becomes deadly.

She travels to Bulgaria for the shooting, which starts on January 7.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, ends the year on a high note. Spotify reported that its music has been streamed one point seven billion times by nearly 60 million listeners around the world.

The I Think I’m OKAY artist shared the good news on social media, writing, “GRATITUDE // UNDERRAAT // OVERHATED (prayer emoji)❤️.”