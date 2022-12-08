Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands as they arrive for Jimmy Kimmel Live

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t hide their affection when they arrived at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday afternoon.

The 36-year-old actress, who was dressed as Pamela Anderson at a music festival just days earlier, held hands with the 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker as they entered the studio in Hollywood.

Megan opted for some rugged double denim, though her heavily worn flared jeans looked like they weren’t long for this world.

Cute couple: Megan Fox, 36, rocked a double nail look as she held hands with Machine Gun Kelly, 32, ahead of his Jimmy Kimmel Live performance in Hollywood on Wednesday

She paired the ripped jeans with a fresher blue denim jacket, which she wore down over her shoulders.

The Transformers star completed her ensemble with a striking folded gray tube top and a white handbag.

The brunette beauty wore her long, straight hair parted in the middle as it fell down her back.

Her great love MGK (real name: Colson Baker) wore an intriguing light brown suit with frayed sleeves and wide legs that were too short at the knees.

Fashion stars: She wore her outfit with a folded gray tube top, while MGK rocked a cropped tan jumpsuit

The musician and occasional actor amped up the baggy look with a black belt, and he rocked a pair of beige boots while sporting wildly bleached blonde hair.

Machine Gun Kelly was the one who would talk to Jimmy, while Megan was apparently only there for moral support.

Both wore some nail polish, with MGK showing off a bit of coral polish as she clasped Megan’s hand, who had long powder blue nails.

Earlier this month, the lovebirds and nail polish connoisseurs announced they had collaborated on a new nail polish collection.

Megan described one of the green metallic colors – which matched her emerald green engagement ring from MGK – in the collection as her favorite, telling To tempt: “It has a strong sexual energy that makes me feel aligned with my heart and my deepest desires.”

Available to shop now on the brand’s website, the collection consists of five shades, which shoppers can get their hands on by purchasing the Play With Fire Kit for $90.

Collaboration: Megan and MGK shared details of their new nail polish collection for his nail polish line UN/DN LAQR earlier this month, which they promoted with sizzling new snaps

‘Sexual energy’: Fox told Allure about the green metallic color: ‘It has a strong sexual energy that helps me feel in alignment with my heart and my deepest desires’

Nail art: The duo were featured in promotional images from the brand’s site, showing off the sexy green hue on Megan’s fingers in several images

The kit comes with a matte top coat called Nothing Matt(er)s, as well as five shades called Past Life, Brutal Honesty, Twin Flame, Deep Breath, and Third Eye.

Potential buyers also have the option to purchase the Big Bang set for $56, which includes three colors: Past Life, Deep Breath, and Brutal Honesty.

The duo were featured in promotional images from the site showing off the sexy green hue on Megan’s fingers in several sizzling snaps.

In one, the actress was seen lying on her stomach, seductively running her fingers over her lips.

In another alluring photo, she was seen holding MGK’s neck from behind, the green color popping against his skin.

Sensational: Megan was dressed like Pamela Anderson as she supported her fiancé at the E11EVEN Festival in Miami on Dec. 4

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly met on the set of the low-budget thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass in March 2020, though it was quickly shut down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. They were paired later in May of that year.

In January of this year, Megan announced that the two were engaged earlier this month via a video she posted on Instagram.

The Transformers star noted in her post that she and MGK “drank each other’s blood” to celebrate their engagement, which took place outside the Spa Botánico at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico.