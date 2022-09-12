Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly exude 90s disco in matching faux fur for Beyonce’s birthday bash

<!–

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly nailed a vintage disco look Saturday night as they attended Beyonce’s belated 41st birthday party at a Bel-Air mansion.

The couple made an impression as they stepped out in faux fur coats for the star-studded bash — which was Roller Disco themed.

Megan, 36, showed off her enviable frame in thigh-high leg warmers and sequined hotpants underneath, while her fiancé, 32, got sassy in purple sequined slacks.

Transformers star Megan opted for a diamond-encrusted hotpants with a barely visible chainmail bikini top with a checkered detail – her torso exposed.

The beauty added a pair of white, over-the-knee leg warmers — which she paired with shiny, open-toed platform shoes, perfectly matching her second piece.

The finishing touch of 90s chic was an insanely large faux fur coat with a beige, gray and white pattern.

Megan also didn’t skimp on accessories and opted for a pair of diamond earrings and silver necklaces.

Her chocolate locks were styled tightly, straight as they fell free, while the beauty went for a glamorous makeup palette with a glitzy silver eye look.

And Machine Gun Kelly certainly matched his partner’s energy when he brought the glitz in some purple sequined pants.

He paired the bright look with a lilac-patterned T-shirt and a fur coat – which was white on one side and baby pink on the other.

The hitmaker, real-life nickname Colson Baker, added pink high-tops to his look while delivering the accessories with striking silver chains and a collection of rings.

Committed to the look, MGK had his nails painted in a matching shade of lilac – while shielding his eyes with thin-framed white sunglasses.

The couple seemed loved for a night out as they cuddled outside the bash before getting into a private car.

Beyonce turned 41st birthday on September 4, with the A-list bash taking place six days later and welcoming a slew of stars — including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Adele and Lily Rose Depp.

And to give fans a glimpse into the evening, Megan also took to Instagram to share some snaps, for example sitting on a leopard print chair while draping her legs over MGK.

“The theme was roller disco,” the star wrote as she showed off her impressive outfit in the gorgeous snaps.

MGK posed the question to Megan on January 11 – two years after meeting on the set of Randall Emmett’s Midnight in the Switchgrass.