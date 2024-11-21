Megan Barton Hanson shares a backseat kiss with Instagram model Leah Ray as they make their way to a London hotel – after Love Island star’s split with Demi Sims

Megan Barton Hanson proved there was no grass under her feet when she shared a kiss with Instagram model Leah Ray on Wednesday night.

The former Love Island contestant, single after his latest split from on-off girlfriend Demi Sims, suggested he had moved on while enjoying a night out with Leah in central London.

Megan, 30, turned heads in a pair of baggy camouflage shorts and a sheer lace top as the pair settled into the back seat of an Uber, where they shared a lingering kiss as they headed to a local hotel.

A pink faux fur jacket gave her ensemble an extra pop of color, while buckled leather boots completed the ensemble.

Leah, who has 129,000 followers on Instagram and describes herself as a devoted Arsenal fan, opted for a fitted lime green minidress and white leather boots.

Megan Barton Hanson proved there was no grass under her feet when she shared a kiss with Instagram model Leah Ray on Wednesday night.

The former Love Island contestant, single after his latest split from on-off girlfriend Demi Sims, suggested he had moved on while enjoying a night out with Leah in central London.

The Onlyfans model’s on-again, off-again relationship with Demi ended in 2023, four years after they met on the reality show Celebs Go Dating.

TV personality Demi, younger sister of The Only Way Is Essex regular Chloe Sims, has since moved on with Eve Gale, another former Love Island star.

Megan previously admitted that Demi made her question whether she was actually gay or not, claiming they had “no sexual chemistry.”

After their bitter split, the couple quickly made peace and remained friends before rekindling their relationship in February 2023.

The couple were still dating that summer but were assumed to have split when Megan jetted off to Fiji to film Love Island Games.

During the show, she was seen getting close to Kyra Green, and the pair formed the show’s first same-sex couple and shared an on-screen kiss.

However, their romance came to an abrupt end when Megan was forced to leave the villa and narrator Iain Stirling told viewers she had left for “medical reasons.”

The model, who rose to fame as a Love Island contestant in 2018, joined X-rated subscription site Onlyfans in March 2020 after getting “bored” during lockdown, and has since earned £10,000 a week with your images and videos.

Megan turned heads in a pair of baggy camouflage shorts and a sheer lace top during her latest night out in London.

The Onlyfans model’s on-again, off-again relationship with Demi ended in 2023, four years after they met on the reality show Celebs Go Dating.

The couple settled into the back seat of an Uber, where they shared a lingering kiss as they headed to a local hotel.

A pink faux fur jacket gave Megan’s ensemble an extra pop of color, while buckled leather boots completed the ensemble.

Megan and Leah were hard to miss as they stepped out of their taxi after it stopped outside a London hotel on Wednesday night.

The voluptuous Onlyfans model showed off her legs as she climbed out of the back of her taxi

Speaking about how much her life has changed, she told The Sun: “Doing the site has definitely helped me buy my dream house and given me all the money to buy new furniture.”

‘A lot of girls send me messages and ask me for advice. I love how much you can control what you post on it.’

‘I can take back the power. The money side is cool and amazing, but it’s also self-indulgent. I love doing my hair and makeup.’

Megan and Leah looked very close during their night out together in the English capital

The couple stood side by side as they headed to their hotel after a night of partying.