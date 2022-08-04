Megan Barton-Hanson sets pulses racing in a VERY busty tie-dye bikini at a beach bar in Marbella

She is enjoying a summer of fun in the sun as she hops around Europe.

And Megan Barton-Hanson was soaking up the Spanish sun on Thursday while raging wrists in a tight bikini.

In her Instagram Stories, the Love Island star, 28, showed off her stunning figure as she dined at a trendy beach bar in Marbella.

The stunner put on a sizzling show in the navy blue two-piece bottoms, which she paired with a coordinating figure-hugging skirt.

Megan flashed her taut abs in the clip as the bikini’s striking color plopped against her sun-kissed skin.

To complete her beachy look, she opted for bronzed makeup and embellished her pout with a sleek glossy red lipstick.

The blond beauty stared seductively into the camera as she ran her finger through her long locks.

She completed the dazzling look with gold name chains around her neck that portrayed both Megan and her zodiac sign Pisces.

The television star wrote the clip cheekily: ‘Feed me’.

Megan stepped out hand in hand with a mystery man when they went to a swimming pool in Marbella earlier this month.

The OnlyFans star has put on a cozy show with her unknown companion during their outing, which comes just weeks after falling in love with her ex-boyfriend James Lock, 35.

The outing caused confusion, after Megan appeared to have rekindled her tumultuous romance with James when they were seen holding hands during a trip to the Costa del Sol last month.

Megan and the TOWIE star previously split after a hotel room collapse in March.

But it recently seemed like their romance was over when they put on a snuggly show during their outing, with James putting his arm around the glamor model.

Their reunion comes after Megan was reportedly left terrified after her hotel room door was “kicked in” during a heated argument with James in March.

According to The Sun, the reality star warned hotel staff who called 999, after which police were spotted by onlookers at the hotel shortly after.

Megan was staying at the £350 a night Courthouse Hotel in central London after enjoying a date with another reality star at the same club where James was also partying.

Megan left a nightclub at 1:30 am with Life On Marbs star Adam Graham shortly after her ex James arrived with a mysterious woman.

Things reportedly took a serious turn hours later when TOWIE star James is believed to have been notified of Megan’s room number.

A source told the publication: ‘At one point, the hotel door was kicked in. There was a lot of shouting. Megan was shocked. It was all very aggressive.”

The source believed James was given a key by the staff after showing them pictures of himself and Megan.

The insider added: “This all happened in broad daylight in a busy hotel. It was very dramatic and Megan’s hotel door was damaged in the chaos.”

James and Megan ended their relationship for the second time earlier this year and both later got out with new romantic interests.

The on-off couple went Instagram official with their roller coaster novel in October 2021 after meeting on Celebrity Ex On The Beach, but their union only lasted two months before breaking up after Christmas.

They were reunited when James gifted Megan a cake in the shape of her breasts.

While Megan was reportedly “upset” about what was happening, it was claimed that friends thought their “weird connection” meant this might not be the end.