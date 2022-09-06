Megan Barton Hanson sets pulses racing in a busty bikini as she says she’s ‘gained so much weight’

<!–

She enjoys a summer of fun as she hops around Europe.

And Megan Barton-Hanson was soaking up the Spanish sun on Tuesday as she got the pulse racing in a skimpy rhinestone chain-linked bikini.

On her Instagram Stories, the Love Island star, 28, showed off her stunning figure while complaining that she had “gained on so much”.

Smasher: Megan Barton-Hanson set the pulse on fire in a skimpy rhinestone-chain bikini in her latest Instagram stories on Tuesday, as she complained that she had ‘gained so much weight’

The stunner put on a blistering show in the two-piece tie-dye as she whipped up a storm from her Marbella hotel room.

Megan flashed her taut abs in the clip as the bikini’s striking color plopped against her sun-kissed skin.

To complete her beachy look, she opted for bronzed makeup and embellished her pout with a sleek nude lipstick.

The blonde beauty stared seductively at the camera as she sought help from her followers after her recent weight gain.

Advice: The blonde beauty stared seductively at the camera as she sought help from her followers after her recent weight gain

The former lap dancer wrote her story with a suggestion box, writing, “I need your help! I have gained so much weight since drinking, traveling and eating out.

“I’m getting sober and thinking about going vegan. Can you follow a keto and vegan diet?! Can you recommend some good vegan nutritionists or PTs?

She concluded: ‘I got skinny the first time by restricting and it wasn’t sustainable and made me really unhappy so any help would be appreciated. Thanks in advance.’

Wow: Megan put on a very busty show as she stunned in her skimpy bikini but said in the caption she was looking for advice on her diet

Megan’s update comes after she put her lavish Essex home up for sale — less than two years after she bought it.

The 900K detached house is equipped with luxuries such as a walk-in closet, a home gym and a whirlpool, while Megan has even transformed one of the bedrooms into her own glamor room.

Megan excitedly announced she would be moving into the property in October 2020, sharing photos on Instagram as she gushed:

Today I got the keys to my first house. I am so overwhelmed. I have never felt so happy in my life, really pinch me moment! hahaha i’m dead! Send help!’