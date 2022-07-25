Megan Barton Hanson sends pulses racing as she puts on a very busty display in red bodysuit

She is no stranger to flaunting her stunning figure online.

And Megan Barton Hanson looked nothing short of sensational on Monday, when she shared a video of her setting a storm on Instagram.

The Love Island star, 28, put on a very busty display as she modeled a red lace bodysuit that barely contained her ample assets.

She paired it with white shorts that showed off her long, tan legs, and silver cowboy boots.

Her blonde locks were styled in neat waves and she completed her incredible look with a slick red lipstick to match her outfit.

It comes after Megan once again got hand-in-hand with a mystery man when they went to a swimming pool in Marbella earlier this month.

The OnlyFans star put on a cozy show with her unknown companion during their outing just weeks after she looked in love with her ex-boyfriend James Lock.

The outing is bound to cause confusion after Megan appeared to have rekindled her tumultuous romance with James when they were spotted holding hands on a trip to the Costa del Sol last month.

Megan and the 35-year-old TOWIE star previously split after a hotel room collapse in March.

But recently, it turned out that their romance flared up again when they put on a cozy fling during their outing, with James putting his arm around the glamor model.

Their reunion comes after Megan was reportedly left terrified after her hotel room door was “kicked in” during a heated argument with James in March.

According to The Sun, the reality star warned hotel staff who called 999, after which police were spotted by onlookers at the hotel shortly after.

Megan was staying at the £350 a night Courthouse Hotel in central London after enjoying a date with another reality star at the same club where James was also partying.

Megan left a nightclub at 1:30 am with Life On Marbs star Adam Graham shortly after her ex James arrived with a mysterious woman.

Things reportedly took a serious turn hours later when TOWIE star James is believed to have been notified of Megan’s room number.

Exes: The outing comes after Megan and James Lock previously split after a hotel room collapse in March (pictured in March)

A source told the publication: ‘At one point, the hotel door was kicked in. There was a lot of shouting. Megan was shocked. It was all very aggressive.”

The source believed James was given a key by the staff after showing them pictures of himself and Megan.

The insider added: “This all happened in broad daylight in a busy hotel. It was very dramatic and Megan’s hotel door was damaged in the chaos.”

James and Megan ended their relationship for the second time earlier this year and both later got out with new romantic interests.

The on-off couple went Instagram official with their roller coaster novel last October after meeting on Celebrity Ex On The Beach, but their union only lasted two months before breaking up after Christmas.

They were reunited when James gifted Megan a cake in the shape of her breasts.

While Megan was reportedly “upset” about what was happening, it was claimed that friends thought their “weird connection” meant this might not be the end.