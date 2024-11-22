Home Entertainment Megan Barton Hanson puts on a VERY busty display in black leather bra as she poses alongside model Leah Ray – after pair shared a kiss on night out
Megan Barton Hanson put on a busty display in a racy lingerie video she shared with her followers on Friday.
The former Love Island star, 30, showed off her amazing figure as she posed alongside her model friend Leah Ray.

Megan set pulses racing as she posed in a black leather two-piece outfit paired with a pair of sheer thigh-high stockings.

The OnlyFans star styled her blonde locks in loose waves and completed her look with a light makeup palette.

In the video, Megan and her friend said they were trying to compete with ring girl Sydney Thomas, who has a large online following.

Leah said: ‘We’ve seen that Sydney Thomas has gone ivral for no reason. We think it’s very unfair that they didn’t ask us to be ring girls.’

He then moved the camera further away and struck sultry poses next to Megan, saying, “Do you think we have a chance?”

“Opinions please,” Megan added.

The video comes after Megan and Leah were recently spotted kissing during a night out in London.

The Onlyfans model’s on-again, off-again relationship with Demi ended in 2023, four years after they met on the reality show Celebs Go Dating.

TV personality Demi, younger sister of The Only Way Is Essex regular Chloe Sims, has since moved on with Eve Gale, another former Love Island star.

Megan previously admitted that Demi made her question whether she was actually gay or not, claiming they had “no sexual chemistry.”

After their bitter split, the couple quickly made peace and remained friends before rekindling their relationship in February 2023.

The couple were still dating that summer but were assumed to have split when Megan jetted off to Fiji to film Love Island Games.

During the show, she was seen getting close to Kyra Green, and the pair formed the show’s first same-sex couple and shared an on-screen kiss.

However, their romance came to an abrupt end when Megan was forced to leave the villa and narrator Iain Stirling told viewers she had left for “medical reasons.”

The model, who rose to fame as a Love Island contestant in 2018, joined X-rated subscription site Onlyfans in March 2020 after getting “bored” during lockdown, and has since earned £10,000 a week with your images and videos.

