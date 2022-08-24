Megan Barton Hanson flaunts her toned legs in peach cycling shorts on a dog walk in Essex

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Megan Barton Hanson showed off her natural beauty when she went makeup-free for a dog walk in Essex on Tuesday.

The Love Island star, 28, showed off her toned legs in peach-colored cycling shorts, which she paired with a burnt orange hoodie.

The former glamor model pulled her feet into white Nike sneakers and matching socks and tied her blonde hair high in a ponytail.

Walkies: Megan Barton Hanson showed off her natural beauty when she went makeup-free for a dog walk in Essex on Tuesday

Megan completed the casual look with a selection of gold jewelry, including multiple earrings in both ears.

She was accompanied by her mother, who threw a ball for her dog as they sauntered in the sun.

Megan lost her own beloved dog Pumpkin just a week before entering the villa in 2018, but was only made aware of the loss when she returned to the UK in fourth place alongside former beau Wes Nelson.

It was reported that the model’s two-year-old Pomeranian had to be put to sleep after her stomach cancer bled.

Casual: The Love Island star, 28, showed off her toned legs in peach-colored cycling shorts, which she paired with a burnt orange hoodie

Golden girl: Slipped her feet into white Nike sneakers and matching socks, the former glamor model tied her blonde hair high in a ponytail while out with her mom

Megan’s getaway with her mom comes after she put her lavish Essex home up for sale — less than two years after she bought it.

The 900K detached house is equipped with luxuries such as a walk-in closet, a home gym and a whirlpool, while Megan has even transformed one of the bedrooms into her own glamor room.

The beautiful living room with open kitchen is equipped with marble worktops and high-quality appliances, including a double oven.

Gemini: Her mom was joined by her, who threw a ball for her dog as they strolled in the sun

Sad: Megan lost her own beloved dog Pumpkin just a week before entering the villa in 2018

Green velvet sofas match the bar stools in the living room area, while there is also a separate lounge area at the front of the house for cozy evenings.

The open plan main room has patio doors leading out to the west facing garden with a large lawn.

There’s plenty of space to relax and entertain outside as Megan has had a self-cleaning hot tub installed next to her home gym.

Back inside and the OnlyFans star has made sure she has everything she needs for her pre-shoot indulgence, turning one of the five bedrooms into a glam room with custom fitted wardrobes, mirrors and lighting.

Megan excitedly announced she would be moving into the property in October 2020, sharing photos on Instagram as she gushed:

Today I got the keys to my first house. I am so overwhelmed. I have never felt so happy in my life, really pinch me moment! hahaha i’m dead! Send help!’