Megan Barton Hanson and Mel B attend the Love Should Not Hurt NFT art launch in London

Women’s Aid held a daytime event on Tuesday as part of the Come Together to End Domestic Abuse campaign

And Megan Barton Hanson stunned in a silver dress as Mel B rocked her signature animal print at the Love Should Not Hurt NFT art launch at London’s Blacks Club.

Love Islander Megan, 28, looked flawless in her slinky dress, while Women’s Aid ambassador Mel, 47, showed off her fabulous physique in her bodycon midi dress.

Megan teamed her crew-neck dress with a pair of western-style stone-colored boots and sported her long platinum hair extensions in soft waves.

Mel looked extra edgy in a chunky black pair of lace-up shoes, as she rocked out her gorgeous natural curls.

Former Celebs Go Dating coach Nadia Essex also attended the event, looking beautiful in a polka dot dress and plain white sneakers.

The event took place after Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, 47, revealed that he had contacted the Women’s Aid charity for domestic violence in an attempt to drop her as their patron.

The film producer contacted the organization and told them she was lying about being a victim of abuse.

He told the Private conversation with Alexis Texas podcast: “I said, ‘Hey, Melanie is clearly telling you lies. Don’t believe me, I already have the evidence from forensic accountants right before we went to court.'”

However, Stephen told podcast host Alexis that the charity refused to associate with him.

Spice Girls singer Melanie has been a patroness of Woman’s Aid since 2018 after she left and claimed it was an abusive relationship, something Stephen vehemently denies.

A spokeswoman for Women’s Aid told MailOnline: “When we contact an alleged perpetrator of domestic violence, we refer them to Respect, a national charity with expertise in working with perpetrators of domestic violence, with whom we work closely.”

A representative for Melanie declined to comment when MailOnline contacted them.

In May, Mel was awarded an MBE for services to victims of domestic violence from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

The patroness of Woman’s Aid dedicated her MBE to other people who suffered in abusive relationships.

Speak with The sun about being given the honor, she said: ‘I thought of all the women I’ve met over the years who’ve been through terrible situations, women who have died, women who are still suffering.

“This was all about them for me. It still is.’

She continued, “When I got that letter about the MBE…it was the first time I thought I’d done anything.

‘Not as a Spice Girl, but as Melanie Brown – this mixed-race lad from Leeds who’s always done her own thing, no matter what.

“It made me feel incredibly proud of myself, of all the women who went through similar experiences, and of all the people who helped me on this path.”

Melanie split from her film producer ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 after ten years.

She claimed in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had been abused — allegations that Belafonte has repeatedly denied.

For free and confidential support, contact a Women’s Aid representative via their instant messaging service at chat.womensaid.org.uk.