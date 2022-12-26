Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot tops estimated $565 million

The holiday shopping season, at least for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has surpassed $500 million.

As of Monday night, lottery officials estimated Tuesday’s prize at $565 million, or more than $293 million if awarded in cash, after there were no lucky winners with a ticket matching all six numbers. in the last draw held on Friday.

Tuesday’s drawing will take place at 11 pm EST.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for the October 14 drawing shared the latest Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery jackpot has been the creation of more than 20 draws held since then.

Lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002. The record Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a prize The largest that exceeded $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.

The largest US lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November. The winner bought the lucky Powerball ticket in Southern California.