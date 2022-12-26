Mega Millions jumps to $565 million after no one won this week’s drawing

The Mega Millions shot up to $565 million after no one matched all six winning numbers in Friday’s drawing.

Lottery officials made the announcement as families gathered for Christmas Eve on Saturday after players failed to win the jackpot.

The winning numbers on Friday night were white balls 15, 21, 32, 38 and 62, and the all-important gold Mega Ball 8.

No ticket matched all six winning numbers, but two sold in California and Illinois matched five and won the game’s second-largest prize, $1 million.

The rollup means the jackpot is now $565 million, or $293.6 million in cash.

Previously $510 million, officials confirmed Saturday that the jackpot would roll over, making it the sixth-biggest in the game’s 20-year history.

In addition to the second winners who matched five numbers, a total of 31 players in the US matched four numbers, plus the Mega Ball, to win the game’s third-tier prize of $10,000, the odds of which are just under 1 in a million. .

The huge jackpot has racked up 29 consecutive drawings, with no one winning since October, when a $502 million prize was shared between winning tickets in California and Florida.

The odds of winning the jackpot, which can be taken immediately in cash at a 30 percent reduction or in annual installments over the next 29 years, are 1 in 302.5 million. The next draw is on Tuesday.

Along with Powerball, Mega Millions is one of the two biggest jackpot games in the United States.

While big, the jackpot is only the second-biggest Mega Millions payout this year. In July, the jackpot surpassed the hallowed $1 billion mark for the third time in history.

The historic tour was for an anonymous player in Des Plaines, Illinois.

If no one claims the Mega Millions jackpot within the required time limit, which varies among the 45 states in which the game operates, each state will get back the money it contributed to the jackpot.

The $565 million prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually for 30 years.

Most of the winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing has an estimated value of $602.5 million.

